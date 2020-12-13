MINDBENDER
How is Vanderbilt star Scotty Pippen Jr. when his father, the NBA legend, spells his first name Scottie?
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Timberlane football’s Camden Zambrowicz (tomorrow), Plymouth State hoopster Dante Rivera of Methuen (21 Wednesday), Phillips baseball’s Matthew Sapienza of North Andover (18 Thursday), Haverhill track’s Molly Owen (18 Thursday), Timberlane basketball’s Matt Williams (Thursday), Fellowship basketball’s Merrie and Maddie Black (Friday) and Tribune colleague David Willis (37 Friday).
CAPTAIN KIRSCH
NESCAC cancelled the winter season but shout out anyway to Katie Kirsch. The junior basketball forward from Central and Pelham was named a Trinity College tri-captain.
LOWELL TO N.D.
Lawrence Academy junior Ty Chan, a 6-5, 275-pound lineman, has committed to Notre Dame. He played his first two years at Lowell High.
BC-BOUND
Brooks School’s talented 5-8 junior guard Taina Mair of Dorchester has committed to BC. The Holderness transfer averaged 15.1 ppg last winter, leading Brooks to the NEPSAC B title.
WOLFF TO BC
Middlesex School junior left-handed pitcher and first baseman Kyle Wolff of Andover committed to BC way back in August of 2019. The former Andover Little League great hit .556 as a freshman with 3 homers and 15 RBI.
RETIRING RICH
Bruce Rich, who coached Chelmsford wrestling for 41 years, announced his retirement. He won 11 sectional titles and two all-state titles. He teaches at Bishop Fenwick and left the door open to coaching there.
STILL A CHAMP
New Hampshire Meet of Champions cross country winner Aidan Cox of Coe-Brown set the 5K world record for a 10-year-old. That was 17:24 in April of 2016.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
