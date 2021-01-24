CENTRAL’S HOUSE
AP White House reporter Jonathan Lemire Tuesday tweeted on Pres. Donald Trump and former Trump assistant press secretary Karoline Leavitt retweeted it. Both Lemire (CC ‘00, track) and Leavitt (CC ‘15, softball) were Eagle-Tribune All-Stars. Lemire’s in the Hall of Fame.
BREEN TO CAPE
Syracuse junior Connor Breen of North Andover will be a community relations intern for the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod League this summer. He was a Brooks baseball captain in 2018.
Davis honors
Belmont (Mass.) High AD Jim Davis won the 2020-21 National Federation of State High School Associations Citation Award. He is in the Pinkerton Hall of Fame and is a former Salem AD.
MAGIC OF TWITTER
Tribune correspondent Jeff Hamrick tweeted about his favorite baseball glove, which he still uses. It actually was given to him decades ago by former Pittsburgh Pirates star Bill Madlock.
Well, Madlock (@MadlockBill) saw the tweet and responded, “Great memory.”
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Andover volleyballers Emma and Allie Kindlan (today), North Andover track coach Steve Nugent (52 today), Windham volleyball’s Samantha Blandford (17 Tuesday), Methuen basketball coach Hilary Glynn (Wednesday) and ex-Haverhill hurdles great Jayla Kitchings (20 Friday).
TENNYS ANYONE?
Add to the All-Name Team 50th world ranked tennis player Tennys Sandgren. The first name is pronounced “tennis” but it’s a major coincidence. Tennys was his great grandfather’s name.
NATION’S YOUNGEST
UVM hockey has the nation’s youngest player, Dovar Tinling, who won’t turn 18 until March 3. His brother, Azzaro, is also a UVM frosh hockey player and he’s already 21.
LATIN LEGEND
Mike Meagher has announced his retirement as Boston Latin’s cross country and track coach. He’s coached the Wolfpack for 50 years.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
