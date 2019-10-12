PREP HALL
Andover’s Greg Wojtkun (SJP ‘97), North Andover’s Ryan Bird (‘02) and Hampstead’s Sean O’Connor (‘07) were inducted into the St. John’s Prep Hall of Fame on Saturday.
GREYHOUND CAPTAIN
Senior forward Brendan Philippon of Salem and Pinkerton Academy was named a co-captain of the Assumption hockey team. Philippon had eight goals and 11 assists last winter.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to area soccer coaching legend Bill Tarbox (70 today), Haverhill volleyball’s Jada Burdier (Tuesday), Governor’s Academy hockey’s Mitchell McGinn of Salem (19 Wednesday), Methuen baseball’s Derek Hoh (18 Thursday), Timberlane football’s Stephen Morris (Thursday) and USA Softball umpire Matt D’Agostino of Methuen (70 Friday).
SPORTS COUPLE
Congrats to Celtics announcer Sean Grande. He and CBS sports announcer Dana Jacobson tied the knot on Sept. 28. Jacobson recently got under Bill Belichick’s skin for asking a tough question.
BIG-TIME BOOT
Hall (Conn.) High junior kicker Noe Ruelas recently booted a 56-yard field goal.
BRAINY ROGERS
Rachel Rogers of Windham was one of six Bentley softball players honored as Easton All-American Scholars. She’s now a senior and the other five Falcons were seniors in the spring. Players needed at least a 3.5 GPA last school year.
PROUD PARENTS
Congrats to former Salem High hoop star Nate Stanton. The Londonderry coach and his wife, Veronica, just had their third child, Xavier William Stanton.
COMEBACK TRAIL
The Central basketball program has its fingers crossed for a quick recovery by Marquis Bridgewater, who had wrist surgery from a freshman football injury. If he recovers quickly, he may see varsity time this winter. His sister, Nadeshka, is a star on the girls team.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
¢¢¢
TWITTER: @MullyET.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.