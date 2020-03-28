GOLD FOR HOGAN
At the Big East Championship, junior Taylor Hogan from Timberlane won the 200-yard butterfly (2:02.13), placed second in the 200 medley relay (1:41.24), fourth in the 100 fly (55.72) and sixth in the 400 IM (4:26.85). She’s the third Xavier swimmer to win a Big East title since Xavier joined the conference in 2013-14.
SUPER SAMANTHA
Princeton freshman Sam Davidson of North Andover was one of 167 Division 1 players named to the Zag Field Hockey Scholar of Distinction. Athletes need at least a 3.9 cumulative GPA.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Methuen hockey’s Katelyn DiMambro (18 tomorrow), Haverhill hockey’s Will Madden (17 Tuesday), Windham volleyball’s Nikki Batson (18 Wednesday), Methuen lacrosse’s Jake Becker (18 Wednesday), Haverhill track’s Dan McGlashan (Thursday), PMA softball coach Brian Martin (61 Friday) and Methuen lax’s Katy Dorandi (Friday).
STEPPING DOWN
North Andover High boys basketball assistant Matt Medeiros announced he’s stepping down after four years due to time commitments.
TOUCHING TRIBUTE
Malaquias Canery of Lawrence played college basketball at Clarkson. He tweeted he wore No. 13 in honor of former Eagle-Tribune MVP Hector Paniagua of Lawrence (LHS ‘05), who was paralyzed in a 2005 shooting.
TALENTED KNIGHTS
Apologies to North Andover’s Abby Mastromonaco. In our All-Star team, I should’ve given her credit for being on the 4x800 team at Division 2 States. It was All-Star Courtney Dalke who had the 2:18 800 split at the Northeast Invitational sprint medley relay.
PORTORREAL STARS
St. John’s Prep junior Harry Portorreal of Lawrence made the Salem News All-Star team. This winter he long jumped 21-6.75 (6th at All-States) and ran an 8.05 in the hurdles.
GERALD OR HENRY?
Add to the All-Name Team hoop standout Ford Cousin from the Salisbury School.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
