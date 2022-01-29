UNH offers Lavoie
Pinkerton girls basketball star Liz Lavoie has received an offer from the University of New Hampshire, she announced on Twitter.
Just a sophomore, the 5-foot-11 guard is averaging 16.5 points per game, leading the Astros to a 14-1 record and the No. 2 spot in the New Hampshire Division 1 standings. Lavoie averaged 7.5 points a game as a freshman on varsity, before the season was cancelled due to COVID.
Herd offer Wiggins
Central Catholic All-MVC offensive/defensive lineman Jaden Wiggins has received an offer from Division 1-A Marshall University, he reported on Twitter. It is his first Division 1 college offer for the junior.
Wiggins’ dad, ex-New England Patriot Jermaine Wiggins, began his college career at Marshall. Jaden’s brother, former Central star Jermaine Jr., was offered by the Herd before choosing the University of Arizona.
Jaden’s Central teammate Preston Zinter recently announced he picked up an offer from the University of Maryland football.
Harty game postponed
North Andover’s 7th annual Matthew Harty hockey game has been postponed to Feb. 13, due to Saturday’s snow storm. The game will be played at noon at the Haverhill Valley Forum.
Coach Scott Greene‘s Scarlet Knights (3-7-1) will take on Lowell High (3-8-0) in the game, which benefits the Harty Scholarship. It honors Matthew Harty, who passed away at 8-years-old from mitochondrial disease in 2013.
TD Garden delay
Andover High’s matchup with Newton North at the TD Garden — scheduled for Sunday — has been postponed to Feb. 5 at 4 p.m.
The game, played on the Boston Celtics’ home court, is part of the 2022 Andrew Lawson Foundation Invitational. It was originally scheduled for Jan. 16, before snow caused a first postponement.
Golden Warriors coach Dave Fazio said limited tickets are available.
Figueroa on fire
Lawrence’s LJ Figueroa is making major noise as a member of the Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors.
Through 10 games, Figueroa is averaging 21.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. He had 25 points and 10 rebounds on Friday. Could a shot at playing the NBA — from Golden State or elsewhere — be on the horizon?
Relive the action
In case you missed it, video highlights from Thursday’s Andover High girls basketball win over Methuen — including big plays from Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom — is available at eagletribune.com.
