PERSONAL RECORDNicolas Sevilla-Connelly of Chester shattered his career best Friday with a 4:07.87 mile to place fifth at the Ocean State (R.I.) Invitational. He’s a UNH grad student from Pinkerton.
KNIGHT LEADERS
North Andover cross country named its captains for the 2021 season. They will be Aidan Butterfield and Matt McDevitt for the boys and Leyla Kvaternik and Julia Maguire for the girls.
AMERICAN IDOL
Former Haverhill athletic director Martha Jamieson’s nephew, Colin Jamieson, 22, recently was on American Idol. Martha is now AD at Silver Lake Regional.
SPEEDY AVA
Track star Ava Nassar’s personal best in the 100 meters should have been listed in the paper as 12.59. That ranks the North Andover High senior 19th all-time in the area.
WISE TRANSFER
Ex-Central hockey star Jake Wise is transferring to Ohio State, where he’ll join Joe Dunlap of Windham. The forward had 2 goals and 13 assists in two seasons at BU.
NEW HEAD COACH
Ceci Reyes of Lawrence was just named the new girls basketball coach at Governor’s Academy. She played there (GA ‘12) and was a captain in 2018 at Merrimack College.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to former Andover baseball coach Bill Vickers (83 Tuesday), Windham volleyball’s Alex McDonough (17 Tuesday), Central basketball coach Mark Dunham (41 Thursday), Haverhill legend John Ottaviani (82 Friday) and Michigan football’s Zak Zinter of North Andover (20 Saturday).
SHREWSBURY ADDED
The MVC-DCL high school girls hockey league is adding a new member. Shrewsbury High will be joining the fold for the 2021-22 season.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
