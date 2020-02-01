SHARPSHOOTER
The area’s most improved list has to include Whittier junior sharpshooter John Tricoche (9.3 ppg, 16 3’s). He was a deep reserve last year.
TOP ROOKIE
Assumption freshman forward Colin Philippon of Salem was named NE-10 Rookie of the Week after racking up two goals and an assist in a 2-0-1 week.
HACKED TWITTER
My Twitter was hacked if a tweet says Eli Manning is a Hall of Famer. Two Super Bowls or not, not even close.
POST GAME
Pretty impressive the Washington Post’s John Feinstein writing a column on the Merrimack men’s basketball team. He wrote one of the great sports books of all time “Season on the Brink” on Bobby Knight.
TWO TRANSFERS
Merrimack took a couple hits with two-year starting QB sophomore Christian Carter (2,095 passing yards, 15 TDs, 6 TD runs last fall) transferring to Western Illinois and two-year starting receiver sophomore Johnny Rosario (36-584-4 TDs last year) entering the transfer portal.
GIFTED MUSICIAN
Framingham State lacrosse player Hailey Davis is quite the musician. The Windham grad has a four-song EP coming out soon. Check out her website haileydavis.com.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill soccer’s Meggie Dellea (17 today), Salem basketball coach Rob McLaughlin (51 Tuesday), Maine softball’s M.K. Livingston from Timberlane (21 Wednesday), Windham basketball’s John Kane (18 Wednesday), Pelham Hall of Famer Jonathan Bonomo (Thursday) and Timberlane swimmer Julia Huberdeau (17 Thursday).
SOARING MIA
UMass Lowell sophomore Mia Herrling of Pelham high jumped a career best 5-7 to take fourth at the Crimson Invitational.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
