RANGER LEADERS
The Windham to Division 1 field hockey pipeline never seems to end. State champion Windham High junior Maddie O’Hare just committed to Holy Cross.
The Methuen field hockey captains-elect are juniors Peyton Petisce, Isabel Putnam and Megan Melia and sophomore Natalia Fiato.
TWITTER HACKED
My Twitter was hacked if you ever see me downplaying the fact that rosters weren’t available at a state tourney game or any football game.
TOWERING OSU
Oregon State may be the tallest women’s basketball team of all-time with 6-9 Andrea Aquino, 6-9 Jelena Mitrovic, 6-7 Patricia Morris and 6-6 Kennedy Brown.
CLASSY LANCERS
Classy gesture by Lawrence track coach Bill Meuse and A.D. Brendan Neilon. They hosted Methuen track while its facility was being renovated.
ELITE 8
Freshman Kyle Tremblay of Methuen was a reserve goalie for the Franklin Pierce soccer team, which made the NCAA Division 2 Elite 8.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to ex-Methuen hoop great Dante Rivera (20 Monday), Phillips athlete Matthew Sapienza of North Andover (17 Tuesday), Haverhill track’s Molly Owen (17 Tuesday), Methuen field hockey’s Piper Hugus (Wednesday), North Andover track’s Eamon OCearuil (17 Thursday) and Fellowship basketball’s Ester Mills (Friday).
WET BEHIND EARS
Alabama hoop star Kira Lewis played his entire freshman year at age 17 (born April 6, 2001). Former NBA stars Derek Smith (born Nov. 1) and Brad Daugherty (Oct. 19) both began college at age 16.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
