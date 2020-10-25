SPEEDY CERAMI
Windham’s Quinn Cerami shined (11.50 100 meters, 22.96 200) at the Athletics International Track Series in Maryland. The meet was under the direction of Olympic silver medalist Sanjay Ayre.
YOUNG LETTERMAN
Cross country captain Lily Angluin plays basketball and lacrosse for Central Catholic. But in 7th and 8th grade, she ran indoor and outdoor track for the Dracut High varsity.
CAMPAIGN LOOKALIKES
Celtic coach Brad Stevens has a strong resemblance to ex-presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Last week he was campaigning with him for Joe Biden in several states.
STILL GOT IT
Ex-Salem High standout Kyle Gaudette shot a blistering 2-under 69 last week at Campbell’s. Gaudette also was a former award-winning Tribune sportswriter.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Penn St. football’s Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac (22 today), Haverhill field hockey’s Zoe Martin (18 Tuesday), Haverhill cross country’s Helen Burgess (Wednesday), Andover QB Scott Brown (16 Thursday), Methuen hockey’s Danny Field (17 Saturday) and Merrimack College sports talk host Harrison Chase of Methuen (Saturday).
WATCH FOR FRY
Penn State junior tight end Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac, a returning second-team All-American, has been voted one of the Big Ten’s 10 Players to Watch.
WRITING AT 100
Star Tribune (Minn.) sports columnist Sid Hartman died last week at age 100. Remarkably, he was still writing 3-4 columns a week for his hometown paper. In 76 years he had 21,235 bylines.
HAPPY TALK
Add to the All-Name Team Wachusett (Mass.) High hoopster Christopher Happy.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.

