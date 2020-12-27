COLLEGE RECRUITS
Windham football/basketball star Joey DaSilva has committed to Endicott basketball. Central’s Nate Godin of Pelham is a Colby basketball recruit.
VONLEH WAIVED
Haverhill’s Noah Vonleh, 25, has gone through a tough stretch lately. He was diagnosed with COVID and then on Dec. 14 was waived by the Chicago Bulls.
TOWN OF STARS
Windham is the town of ex-pro stars. Orlando Cabrera (Red Sox), Scott Pellerin (536 NHL games) and now ex-Nashua North star Kendall Reyes (5 years NFL) all live in town.
TWO-SPORT WHIZ
At Harvard, Andover resident Mike Ananis was a third-team All-American in lacrosse in 1968 and also was a standout defensive back. His dad, Vito, was an All-American running back at BC.
FOREVER AND A DAY
Add to the All-Name Team Central Connecticut women’s hoopster Forever Toppin and Columbia lacrosse recruit Kate Cunning of Cohasset.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill basketball’s Carli Quinlan (17 Tuesday), Union hockey recruit Josie Mendeszoon of Methuen (18 Thursday), Haverhill track’s Jen Sahagian (18 on New Year’s) and Belmont Hill hockey’s Drew Blackwell of Haverhill (18 Saturday).
U.N. Black Bears
Of the 16 players on the UMaine basketball team, Matthew Fleming and LeChaun Duhart are the only American-born. Others are from Canada, Serbia, Latvia, Netherlands, England, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.
MARYLAND to MASS.
Merrimack College football’s 25-player recruiting class includes 13 players from Maryland and D.C.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.