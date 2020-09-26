PERSISTENT PEDDY
Melrose High grad Shey Peddy hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer recently as Phoenix beat Washington in the WNBA playoffs. Peddy didn’t make the WNBA until age 30 and was cut by Washington.
WEYMOUTH NEW JOB
Former Methuen and PMA athletic director Jim Weymouth is the new AD at Notre Dame Cristo Rey in Lawrence. He’s looking for a girls basketball coach. Contact him at jweymouth@ndcrhs.org.
RED RANGERS
Ex-Methuen-Tewksbury great Kelly Golini is ranked 53rd for the US Women’s Hockey League draft. The Tewksbury grad had eight goals and 14 assists last winter as a sophomore at St. Anselm.
ALL-AMERICAN BAKER
Quite an honor for Rutgers senior point guard Geo Baker of Derry, who was named the No. 9 returning player in the country by college hoops guru Andy Katz.
HALL OF FAME
Andover High grad Chris Bartley is being inducted into the WPI Hall of Fame. He’s entering his 20th year as the Engineers’ head basketball coach and boasts an impressive 367-150 record with 11 NCAA berths.
KENNEALLYS REJOICE
The recent announcement that the Pac-12 will be playing football was met with joy in one North Andover home. Sean (Arizona) and brother Jason Kenneally (Arizona State) are both football managers.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Pinkerton legend Brian O’Reilly (67 today), Methuen swim coach Jason Smith (45 tomorrow), swimmer Ryan Hogan of Atkinson (18 Tuesday), Brooks football’s Jackson Conners-McCarthy of Andover (Tuesday), North Andover volleyball’s Maddy Sweeney (Tuesday) and teammate Deanna Bosco (Friday); and Proctor star Vicky Morales of Lawrence (18 Friday).
DIES TOO YOUNG
Tyrone Phet, 22, a 2015 Lowell Sun All-Star football player from Chelmsford High, was shot to death on Sept. 14.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.