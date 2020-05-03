MEDICAL FAMILY
Timberlane is duly proud of a couple of former three-sport athletes who’ve gone on to big things. Dr. Zach Zdrada and Dr. Max Zdrada are both chiropractors with Zach working out of Stratham and Max at New England Neurological Associates in Lawrence.
CLASSY GEORGES
Few pro athletes “get it” like Georges Niang from Methuen and the NBA’s Utah Jazz. We noted recently he was one of three from the area to hit 2,000 career points. The classy Niang tweeted: “Blessed to be mentioned with two studs in Chris Vetrano and Nicole Boudreau, boy they could score that thing!”
COACH CARROLL
Cal Carroll (MHS ‘11), who won the Bishop Award as the area’s top 3-sport athlete with the Rangers, is in his first year with the Methuen baseball staff.
All-Met DUO
Junior Geo Baker of Derry was named first team All-Metropolitan New York, the first Rutgers player on the first team since 2006. He averaged 10.9 points, 1.1 steals and 3.5 assists. St. John’s junior L.J. Figueroa of Lawrence (14.5 ppg, Big East-leading 1.9 steals a game) made third team.
FIRST-ROUND FRY
Chris Trapasso of cbssports.com has a very early 2021 mock draft. He had Penn State All-American Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac going No. 14 overall and the first tight end off the board.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Andover lacrosse’s Kalli Archambault (17 tomorrow), UNH hockey’s Connor Sweeney of North Andover (20 Tuesday), Greater Lawrence volleyball coach Rob Mahoney (47 Wednesday), Tribune colleague Dave Dyer (Thursday) and Central Catholic coach Casey Grange (Friday).
DIVISION 1 COACH
Kyle Pettoruto of Andover is a first-year assistant baseball coach at Rutgers. A four-year lettermen at New Haven, the St. John’s Prep grad spent the previous six years at Bryant.
HAIR TODAY
Add to the All-Name Team Penn women’s basketball player Meg Hair.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.