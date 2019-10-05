PANCAKE SPECIAL
There is a great video of BB&N senior Zak Zinter, a Michigan recruit from North Andover, pancaking two players on one play. Check it out @zak_zinter on Sept. 26.
HAMMEL LEGACY
The Bert Hammel Legacy organizers report the recent fundraiser at Salvatore’s in Lawrence was a big hit and people can still give to continue Bert’s work with the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence. The link is: bhl-fund.com.
RED-HOT BLAISDELL
Through Sept. 30, Windham transfer Kate Blaisdell had 10 goals for the 7-1-1 Hanover field hockey team. The junior bound for Northeastern has teammates headed to D1 Davidson and Brown.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to SNHU student/former Salem hoopster D.J. Coletti (21 Monday), Central football’s Jason Kenneally (18 Tuesday), Methuen swimmings’s Paulina Encarnacion (18 Tuesday), Timberlane football’s Devon Simmons (Tuesday), Andover field hockey’s Allie Gasperoni (Friday) and Merrimack volleyball’s Catherine Flaherty of North Andover (22 Saturday).
NO MORE HOCKEY
Still hard to believe Timberlane is axing its varsity hockey program. Fifteen NHIAA programs are co-op teams.
METHUEN TRADITION
Westfield State star Chris Saba was the fourth member of his family to captain Methuen football after his Hall of Fame grandfather Mitry Saba (Class of ‘41) and uncles Glenn Saba (‘80) and John Saba (‘84).
BEATING CANCER
Huge shoutout to Methuen senior hockey player Aidan Hollingsworth on his recent two-year cancer-free anniversary.
COACHING GREAT
Bob Lawson, who had a terrific 34-year run as Andover High’s golf coach, died Sept. 28 at 74. He won 14 MVC titles and coached greats like PGA tour golfer Rob Oppenheim and Northwestern’s David Shaffer.
PC POLICE
According to the Sun, Lowell High is considering changing its Red Raider nickname.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
