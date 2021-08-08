HNIB STANDOUTS
The annual Hockey Night in Boston Boys Major Showcase was recently held at the Haverhill Valley Forum. South Shore won the title, beating Essex, which featured Colby Lyons of Auburn, N.H. and Winchendon.
The North Shore squad, which featured eight local players including Haverhill resident Evan Foskett and Salem’s Brady Ferreira, earned a pair of wins. They were coached by Malden Catholic’s Chris Kuchar, the former Andover head coach. North Andover’s Andrew Beausang helped lead the Coastal team to the quarterfinals.
Foster Flies High
Andover’s Olivia Foster took first place at the USATF New England Pole Vault Championships last week. She flew to a personal best vault of 10-8, just an inch off the school record Audrey Tarbox (10-9) set in 2017. Foster jumped ahead of Golden Warrior great Eve Bishop’s 10-6 in 2011.
7V7 semis
Both the Methuen and Andover football teams advanced to the semifinals of the Northeast 7v7 New England Championship two weeks ago. Unfortunately, the Rangers fell to eventual champion Hanover while the Golden Warriors lost to Marblehead in the semis.
Methuen won the North Regional Championship, beating Milton 19-6 in the title game at Greater Lawrence Tech. The Golden Warriors, led by QB Scotty Brown, advanced to the semis.
Schroeder at Olympics
Andover’s Lindi Schroeder and partner Anita Alvarez finished 13th in the artistic swimming duet competition at the Olympics in Tokyo last week. The duo missed the finals by once place. Alvarez told reporters after that they were “very happy with the way we swam.”
No connection
In case you were curious, I’m not related to the Joe Willis who blanked the New England Revolution earlier this week. The Nashville star does, however, have the same name as my late father.
Spinners memories
Heading into the weekend, alumni of the now-defunct Lowell Spinners had combined to hit 1,955 career major league home runs.
Leading the group is former Red Sox and Florida Marlins slugger Hanley Ramirez (271), followed by Mookie Betts (172), longtime big league outfielder Brandon Moss (160) and Kevin Youkilis (150). Wilton Veras was the first ex-Spinner to hit a big league homer. This info provided by team historian Chaz Scoggins.
LT AND BRADY
Here’s another fact to put Tom Brady’s amazing longevity into perspective.
LaDainian Tomlinson came into the NFL in 2001, a season after Brady. LT played 11 seasons, finishing second in NFL history in rushing touchdowns (145) and seventh in rushing yards (13,684).
Tomlinson retired after the 2011 season, and the now 42 year old was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.
Brady, on the other hand, is still playing and winning titles.
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.