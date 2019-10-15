Underdogs, road teams take over NFL

They learn early in the Eaton family. Football isn't just a game. It's a part of the family.
Exhibit A recently was when Dave Eaton's 5-year-old grandson was sitting on his son's lap while reading a book, "Hop on Pop" by Dr. Seuss.
His son go to the part which read, "Mr. Brown is out of town."
"My grandson asked if that was Antonio Brown he was referring to," said Dave, 72, of Beverly.
It wasn't. But the message was sent. The Eatons love Sundays and football.
A married father of three, with four grandchildren, Dave is a Beverly native, having graduated in 1965, the first year the school became known as the Panthers.
Dave was a two-sport athlete -- football and baseball.
"Sunday mornings are for golf, until the snow flies," said Dave. "But for sixteen to nineteen Sundays per year, we are watching the Patriots and the greatest quarterback of all time.
Dave, a retired sales manager at Wyeth Laboratories, has won the contest several times and says he uses the same recipe in making picks as he did when hiring people.
"Past performance," he noted, "is a great predictor of future performance."
Dave's expectations for the 2019 Patriots is the same for last year, the year before, etc.
"As long as they stay somewhat healthy, the Patriots are going to be in the AFC Championship again," he said, "and there is a very good chance they'll be back to the Super Bowl. They are winners."
Same stuff, different weekend
You think this is easy, picking pro football games?
It used to be. On any given Sunday, a 11-4 week was pretty good. In 2019, you're a champion at 11-4.
Another week where the underdogs outlasted the favorites, 7-6, and road teams outlasted home teams, 7-6.
I only had five correct picks out of 13 games. Four of my losses were teams that were leading late in the fourth quarter. Such is life.
You know what that all means. When I have a "tough" week the first tiebreaker is important. With the Patriots playing on Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers point total (23) became the first breaker.
The second tiebreaker is correct selections and that was need as well.
All of the Week 6 winners had eight or more correct selections and were within one point of the tiebreaker. Because I had such a bad week, we added four extra T-shirts for those with eight or more correct picks.
Week 6 winners
Shane Farnsworth of Hampstead, N.H.
Lenny Small of Beverly
Paul Berkland of Georgetown
Kyle Meisner of Salem, N.H.
Armand Boucher of Methuen
Roberta Whelton of Methuen
Carl Clarke of Salem, N.H.
Donald Boyer of Georgetown
Bill Clarke of Hampstead, N.H.
Carl McDonald of Hampstead, N.H.
John Warden III of Woburn
David Gramling of Chelmsford
John Armano of North Andover
Skip Oxford of Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.