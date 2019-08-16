An unearned run in the bottom of the sixth inning doomed the Kingston Night Owls, who fell to Peabody 3-2 in Game 4 of their North Shore Baseball League championship series on Thursday.
The Night Owls scored in the first, as Nick Comei tripled in Andrew Thibault. Kingston then tied the game in the third when Nick Comei single in Joe Morin. Peabody took the lead back in the sixth, and tied the series 2-2 going into Friday.
Fisher Cats win fourth straight
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Brock Lundquist homered to erase an early two-run deficit and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats matched a season-best four-game win streak with a 4-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs.
A four-run second inning was all New Hampshire needed. Vinny Capra had an RBI single, then Lundquist knocked a three-run homer.
Three New Hampshire pitchers combined on the win, starting with Justin Dillon, who went the first six innings, allowing two unearned runs and striking out five.
The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
Spinners rally to win
After Nick Decker doubled to lead off the ninth, and pinch runner Luke Bandy scored on a Gilberto Jimenez single to give the Lowell Spinners a 7-6 win over the Staten Island Yankees.
A major highlight came in the sixth. The first home run came off the bat of Stephen Scott, a solo shot. Four batters later, Wil Dalton launched his second professional home run over the left field fence. Four pitches later, Nick Decker made it back-to-back home runs.
The Spinners are back home on Saturday night, when they take on their Stedler-Divison foes in the second-place Connecticut Tigers
