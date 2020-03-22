Sam Fazioli must certainly be the exception to the rule.
While he is as upset as anyone about the outbreak and impact of the coronavirus, Fazioli was hardly disappointed when he found out that the Boston Marathon was being postponed from April 20 to Sept. 14.
In fact, for Fazioli, who was the region’s top finisher at Boston last year with a time of 2:26:49, the postponement was a godsend.
Back in late January, the 28-year-old Fazioli, from Salem, N.H., would have been crushed if he knew that the Boston Marathon wouldn’t be held in April. Of course, at that time, he was running the best of his life.
He was coming off a terrific year of marathoning in 2019. Following last year’s Boston, Fazioli ran a 2:26:30 to take fourth at the Phoenix Marathon, he placed first at the Manchester (N.H.) Marathon in November in 2:25:30 and the next month he ran his third straight personal-best, a 2:25:07, at the Sacramento Marathon.
Entering the new year, Fazioli was in great shape, gearing for a terrific 2020 Boston race in a little over three months, aiming for a superb time of around 2:20. That seemed like a good possibility when he won the grueling Boston Prep 16-Miler in Derry with a time of 1:29:35, more than five minutes ahead of the runner-up finisher.
And then disaster struck.
During training in early February, Fazioli severely strained his quad while running the Boston Marathon course. He tried taking a little time off and then reset his training, but that didn’t work. By early March, the handwriting was on the wall.
“It was pretty darn frustrating,” said Fazioli. “I decided to shut down any serious training for about a month, and I wasn’t going to be racing Boston. There was not enough time to rev things back up and feel good to race by April 20th. I’m also worried it would be too risky to rush back and I could open up the injury again. I’m taking some time to fully recover and then put all of my focus on a fall marathon.”
Depending on how he felt, Fazioli was considering jogging the course on Boston Marathon day or perhaps pacing fiance and ace female runner Jackie Solimine of Haverhill if he felt up to it. But neither option made him feel much better and, he said, “I’m still unsure how long this strain is going to keep me down for.”
What was almost as frustrating as realizing that he would not be racing Boston in search of a personal-best time, was that he would not be racing in support of the Epilepsy Foundation, a cause that is quite personal for him.
Fazioli began having periodic epileptic seizures in high school, but he hadn’t experienced one in two years, until early February. He got through it all right, with support from Solimine, but that got him thinking.
“I decided I would run for the Epilepsy Foundation — I had always wanted to run for them and after my seizure I thought it’d be a good thing to do,” he said. “My goal was just to raise $500, but I raised $1,000 on the first day and got it up to $2,000. I felt pretty good about it.”
And now, because of the circumstances, Fazioli can raise even more as well as do a reset on his training and perhaps reach that 2:20 goal after all.
“It’s kind of a weird situation,” he said. “On the one hand, I was ticked off at first I couldn’t run it (Boston) at full strength, but I was thrilled that they rescheduled it. It’s great for me.
“I hope to start training for it in April, and run some races this summer, including Mount Washington (Road Race), and hope I can get in that 2:20 range. The one variable at that time is the weather — it could be really hot then.”
Hot weather would likely negate a personal-best time, but it won’t dampen his enthusiasm for racing Boston with all systems a go.
Fazioli’s best marathons
2019 Boston Marathon — 2:26:49
2019 Phoenix Marathon — 2:26:30 (Finished fourth)
2019 Manchester Marathon — 2:25:37 (Finished first)
2019 Sacramento Marathon — 2:25:07 (PR)
Note: Also ran superb 1:29:35 at Derry’s Boston Prep 16-Miler in January before getting injured.
“I was thrilled that they rescheduled it.”
Sam Fazioli
