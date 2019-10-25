NORTH ANDOVER — in last night’s 3-2 overtime loss against New Hampshire, Merrimack dressed 11 freshmen: five defensemen, a goaltender and five forwards.
The Warriors (1-5, 0-1 Hockey East) were without top forward Chase Gresock, who has been missing since Oct. 6 with a lower-body injury. Dominic Dockery, one of just two returning defensemen, was a late scratch with an undisclosed injury and forwards Liam Walsh and Mac Welsher were also shelved for the game.
“We haven’t won a lot of games yet as a group and our older guys haven’t won a lot of games over the last few years,” coach Scott Borek said. “Our younger guys are still trying to figure out college hockey. I think we saw that in how the game ended. They’re a team full of guys who have won games and we don’t have much of that yet. That’s why they got a bounce. They created their bounce, but that’s why it happened.”
The Warriors fell behind 1-0 on a goal from Japanese forward Kohei Sato in the first period but freshman Joey Cassetti notched his first-career goal early in the second period, re-directing a shot from Declan Carlile at the point.
Max Gildon put the Wildcats (2-1-1, 1-0 Hockey East) back on top with a power-play goal early in the third period but the Warriors responded with a power-play goal of their own off the stick of freshman defenseman Zach Uens, who scored his second goal of the season.
After four scoreless minutes to end the third period, Charlie Kelleher scored just 27 seconds into overtime to give the Wildcats the victory.
“We played a pretty hard game against a really hard team and a really skilled team,” Borek said. “We didn’t find a way to win it in the end. In fact, we found a way not to win it. That was disappointing. We have to learn as a group from this. But, I was impressed with many of our younger players and I thought many of them took big steps.”
Perhaps the biggest step was taken by freshman goaltender Jere Huhtamaa. After getting pulled in his first two collegiate starts, the Finland native made 20 saves, including two breakaway saves in the second period and some tough saves through traffic in the third.
“He made some big saves in the second period,” Borek said. “The save he made on the breakaway was huge for him and we saw a different game from him right after that. He felt more confident after that save and he looked more comfortable.
“(Huhtamaa) really stepped up in the second period with some of their power plays and he made some big saves look easy, which gave our team a lot of confidence. He’s moving in a good direction.”
The Warriors are off until next Friday when they host UConn.
“I liked their game,” said UNH head coach Mike Souza. “They chip the puck into space and they’re a big, heavy team. Physically they gave us all we could handle.”
