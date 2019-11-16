UNH football falls to Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. — Evan Horn recovered a pair of fumbles, broke up two passes and notched four tackles while Niko Kvietkus set a career high with 1.5 sacks, but the University of New Hampshire football team was defeated Saturday afternoon by the University at Albany, 24-17, in a CAA matchup at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium.

UAlbany improved to 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the CAA, while UNH slipped to 5-5 and 4-3 in league competition with one game remaining in the regular season — against arch-rival Maine at Wildcat Stadium next Saturday, Nov. 23 (1 p.m., NBC Sports Boston).

Prince Smith Jr. recorded a team-leading eight tackles (seven solo) and forced a fumble. Pop Bush added seven tackles and Kvietkus and Max Oxendine posted six tackles each.

Max Brosmer completed 19 of 32 passes for 142 yards and set a career high with his team-leading 47 rushing yards on 10 attempts, including a 14-yard touchdown carry that staked the Wildcats to a 14-7 lead with 9:55 left in the second quarter.

Dylan Laube was the Wildcats’ top receiver with a career-best nine catches for 70 yards. He added 17 rushing yards on seven carries.

Atkinson’s Jason Hughes, a former star at Timberlane, improved to 14-for-17 in field goals when he hit a 34-yarder into the wind to tie the game, 17-17, with 10:59 remaining in the fourth. It was his seventh straight made field goal dating back to Oct. 12.

Jeff Undercuffler went 16 of 27 for 199 yards and a touchdown to lead the Great Danes. Karl Mofor powered Albany’s running attack with 20 rushes for 107 yards and two TDs, and Tyler Oedekoven scored on a 32-yard pass reception that won the game for Albany.

Levi Matheny totaled 12 tackles for a UAlbany defense that accumulated seven tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and two interceptions. Josh Wynn and Hayden Specht notched the INTs.

