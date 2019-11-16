UNH football falls to Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. — Evan Horn recovered a pair of fumbles, broke up two passes and notched four tackles while Niko Kvietkus set a career high with 1.5 sacks, but the University of New Hampshire football team was defeated Saturday afternoon by the University at Albany, 24-17, in a CAA matchup at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium.
UAlbany improved to 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the CAA, while UNH slipped to 5-5 and 4-3 in league competition with one game remaining in the regular season — against arch-rival Maine at Wildcat Stadium next Saturday, Nov. 23 (1 p.m., NBC Sports Boston).
Prince Smith Jr. recorded a team-leading eight tackles (seven solo) and forced a fumble. Pop Bush added seven tackles and Kvietkus and Max Oxendine posted six tackles each.
Max Brosmer completed 19 of 32 passes for 142 yards and set a career high with his team-leading 47 rushing yards on 10 attempts, including a 14-yard touchdown carry that staked the Wildcats to a 14-7 lead with 9:55 left in the second quarter.
Dylan Laube was the Wildcats’ top receiver with a career-best nine catches for 70 yards. He added 17 rushing yards on seven carries.
Atkinson’s Jason Hughes, a former star at Timberlane, improved to 14-for-17 in field goals when he hit a 34-yarder into the wind to tie the game, 17-17, with 10:59 remaining in the fourth. It was his seventh straight made field goal dating back to Oct. 12.
Jeff Undercuffler went 16 of 27 for 199 yards and a touchdown to lead the Great Danes. Karl Mofor powered Albany’s running attack with 20 rushes for 107 yards and two TDs, and Tyler Oedekoven scored on a 32-yard pass reception that won the game for Albany.
Levi Matheny totaled 12 tackles for a UAlbany defense that accumulated seven tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and two interceptions. Josh Wynn and Hayden Specht notched the INTs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.