BOSTON – The University of New Hampshire, led by two conference titles, sits atop the America East 2019-20 Stuart P. Haskell, Jr. Commissioner’s Cup standings through completion of the fall season. The announcement was made Monday.
The Commissioner's Cup annually recognizes the strongest athletic program in America East determined by a scoring system that rewards a school for success both during the regular season and in championship competition in the league's 20 sports.
New Hampshire amassed 142 points in the six America East fall sports. UNH men’s soccer team swept the regular-season and tournament titles to earn 42 points, and the women’s cross country team won the tourney championship – for the sixth title in seven years – to garner 18 points.
UNH is followed in the fall standings by the University at Albany (130 points), University of Hartford (98), Stony Brook University (95) and University of Vermont (84).
The Wildcats’ women’s soccer team recorded 30 points by virtue of its fourth-place finish in the conference standings and advancing to the semifinals. The volleyball team placed second in the standings and was a semifinalist to earn 23 points. Field hockey tied for third in the East Division and went on to the first round of the tourney for 17 points, and the men’s cross country squad placed fourth in the America East meet to contribute 12 points.
The Stuart P. Haskell, Jr. Commissioner's Cup is named in honor of the first commissioner of America East. Haskell served as conference commissioner from 1987-97.
