Methuen High’s Anthony Romano has done just about everything during his Eagle-Tribune All-Star football career.
But, until last week, the senior had never started a varsity game at running back, and he had only one career varsity carry.
Pressed into the role due to injury, Romano looked right at home in the backfield last week, rushing 26 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, in a victory over Andover.
It was a performance that Romano never expected to deliver.
“I never thought I would be the lead running back for Methuen High!” admitted Romano. “Having Zac Bergeron at running back since freshman year, I never thought about playing running back.”
Romano’s running back services were needed after expected top back Bergeron — who rushed for 926 yards and scored eight touchdowns last season — suffered a season-ending knee injury in the offseason.
An Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Romano had previously played offensive line, tight end and blocking fullback. He had one career carry, as a junior, for 17 yards.
At the start of this “Fall II” season in early February, Methuen coach Tom Ryan asked Romano to make the switch to halfback.
“Anthony has played so many offensive positions over his career (tackle, guard, tight end, fullback),” said Ryan. “Anthony is one of the best players in the state, so we expect him to do great things for us. The other night he showed tremendous heart as a two-way player that hardly ever comes off the field.”
While carrying the load at running back, Romano still starred at linebacker, making 12 tackles.
“I was definitely tired from playing both sides of the ball,” said Romano. “But I don’t think it slowed me down on defense and it definitely helped that all my teammates played really well on defense. In an overtime game like that you find a way to keep going.”
Romano will next play football at Division 3 Hobart University. He had interest from Division 1-A Syracuse University, according to Ryan.
“I’m excited to play football at a high level,” he said.
LAWRENCE BACK IN ACTION
After its season-opener was cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions, Lawrence High is ready to kick off its football season on Friday, when the Lancers welcome Methuen High to Veterans Memorial Stadium for a 5 p.m. kickoff.
“Our team is very excited about returning to play,” said Methuen coach Rhandy Audate. “We couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity to play. We are appreciative that the mayor and school administration worked closely with us to make this happen.”
Audate added a number of familiar faces have dropped by Lawrence practices in recent weeks.
“Our 2020 graduates have been communicating motivating messages and sharing their experiences in college academics and football,” said the coach. “It’s been great seeing Jacob Tamayo (Bentley), Santana Silverio (St. Anselm), Manny Lara (Framingham State), Eric Sanchez (Framingham State), Arisel Mejia (Anna Maria), and Isaias Richards (UMass Dartmouth).”
ARURI SHINES
Andover senior defensive back Zayn Aruri delivered an overlooked breakout performance in the Golden Warriors’ opener against Methuen High — grabbing his first two career varsity interceptions.
His first pick came inside Andover’s 10-yard line, ending a Methuen scoring drive. His second interception came on a highlight reel play, lunging to grab a tipped pass.
Aruri also finished second on the team with six tackles on Friday. That’s pretty impressive, since he had only three tackles in his entire junior season.
It’s been quite a senior season for Aruri, who went from bench player to go-to guard in basketball for the Golden Warriors this past winter.
WOLINSKI DOES IT ALL
North Andover head coach John Dubzinski raved about senior receiver/defensive back Jake Wolinski after the Scarlet Knight’s season-opening win over Chelmsford.
Wolinski made 10 tackles, rushed for 79 yards, had 63 receiving yards, scored two touchdowns and excelled on special teams. He was named one of the Boston Globe’s EMass. Players of the Week.
“He did it all!” said Dubzinski of Wolinski, who is coming off a stellar basketball season.
