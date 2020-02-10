As a sophomore center for the Andover girls hockey team, Lauren Adams likes to stress her playmaking skills.
“I think I help out with plays — I like to set up my teammates,” said Adams.
First-year Andover coach Tyler Vigue sees that side of Adams all the time.
“She’s not a selfish player at all and you can tell she doesn’t want to be,” said Vigue. “Early in games, she wants to set up her teammates.”
In fact, says Vigue, Adams can sometimes be unselfish to a fault, and he needs to remind her to take charge offensively.
That’s because, when it comes to scoring goals, Adams is one of the best.
Last year, playing on a line with seniors Cailey Wiley and Emma Gilmartin, Adams scored 20 goals, helping lift the Warriors to a 19-3-1 record and a spot in the Division 1 semifinals.
This year, playing with two new linemates — seniors Kate Gemmell and Hannah Rowe — Adams has scored 14 goals to date.
“Her vision on the ice is very good and she can grind for goals,” said Vigue. “She just knows how to score, and that’s something you don’t see that often in girls hockey. She knows how to put the puck in the net.”
Although a bit reluctant to focus on her ability to score, Adams thinks it’s more a case of creating chances than possessing an overwhelming shot.
“I think I generate opportunities,” said Adams, who plays for the East Coast Wizards in the offseason. “My stick handling helps me a lot. I crash the net a lot and I try to go around the defense and get as close as I can before I shoot.”
Adams admits that playing with two new linemates was a bit of an adjustment. But they’re on the same page now and becoming more cohesive as is the whole team. The Warriors are playing well with a 9-4-3 record, the highlight being a 4-3 win over defending Division 1 state champion Methuen/Tewksbury in which Adams had a hat trick.
In addition, Adams has adjusted to the absence of her older sister, Katie, who was a stellar defenseman and graduated after last year’s banner season.
“We started playing hockey at the same time — I was 5 and she was 8 — and she’s been a big influence on me,” said Adams, who also plays soccer and lacrosse for the Warriors. “She motivated me a lot and I loved playing with her last year.
“Last year was the most fun I’ve ever had playing hockey, because of her, and I miss that.”
But as the regular season winds down and the Warriors gear for another tourney run, Adams is enjoying the progress the team has made and should continue to make.
“I thought we’d still have a strong team this year and we’re getting better every game,” said Adams. “We’re working really hard and I think it’s paying off and you’ll really see that in the playoffs.”
As for next year, Adams will need to break in two more linemates but, based on how she’s adjusted this year, that shouldn’t be a problem.
***********************
They’re no relation!
They have the same last name, they’re both sophomores from Andover and they both play ice hockey, but Brooks field hockey star Lucy Adams and Andover High’s Lauren Adams are no relation.
