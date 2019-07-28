MILFORD — There’s a reason that, according to Anibal Pena, the Lawrence Post 15 Legion team likens pitcher Miguel Matos to Red Sox ace Chris Sale.
Aside from Matos’ tall and lanky profile, along with his prolific left arm, the pitcher has the ability to dominate everyone he faces.
That was on display at Lawrence Legion’s state championship tournament opener against Somerset Post 228 on Saturday. Matos was practically untouchable, shutting Somerset down en route to a complete game shutout, leading Post 15 to a 3-0 victory.
“He’s an amazing pitcher, one of the greatest I’ve ever seen,” Pena said. “That’s why we call him Chris Sale. He’s just amazing on the mound.”
Matos’ final line included just five hits allowed over fewer than 100 pitches. He allowed just four runners into scoring position, while only one Somerset player reached third base across the entire game.
Meanwhile, Matos only struck out two batters over seven innings, as his fielders had his back. A run-saving catch in shallow left field by Luis Colon in the fifth inning and an extending catch on a quick line drive by third baseman Luis Mejia were just two of the highlights from Post 15 fielders.
With the plays being made behind him, Matos went to work.
“All the way through, Miguel did a great job,” Lawrence coach Julio Ramos said. “He shut them down.”
Even though Lawrence (17-2) struggled to push runs across early, Matos was unfazed.
“I’m used to keeping us in the game when the bats are quiet,” Matos said. “I know that one inning, they’re going to turn alive, and they did. My goal is to just keep calm.”
Pena said it’s fun to watch Matos when he’s in the zone on the mound, as he could be in any type of jam, or have a lack of run support on the other side, and he’s still calm, pumping in strikes and getting batters out. As Matos said, he knew those runs would eventually come.
That first run came in the fifth inning, when Christian Varona’s RBI-double brought in Mejia for the game’s opening score. Lawrence later loaded the bases in that frame, but Somerset (15-5) got itself out of the inning without any further damage. Even though that one run would be enough for Matos, the Post 15 offense knew it was capable of more.
“Once we’re on, we’re on,” Pena said. “And nobody’s turning us off.”
Pena (3 for 4) laced an RBI-double in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it 2-0 before Mejia drove him in with a single to give Matos a three-run cushion.
With three outs separating Lawrence from victory, Matos had only one thing on his mind: “Let’s go to work and get this done.”
“It felt good to get that final out,” Ramos said. “They stayed focused all the way through. ... They got the first game jitters out and we feel confident.”
Lawrence will face either Quincy or Milford in the winner’s bracket second round back at Milford’s Fino Field on Sunday. The game will start around 7:30 p.m., or shortly after the 5 p.m. game concludes. With Matos eating up innings and keeping other arms fresh, while Lawrence’s bats continue to get the job done, the spirit and confidence around the team is only growing with each game.
“The feeling is good,” Matos said. “I know we’re going to keep it rolling and make it really far in this tournament. I believe in my team.”
