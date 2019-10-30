HAVERHILL — With only two returnees from last year’s 10-18 club, there are a lot of unanswered questions for Northern Essex Community College basketball coach Joe Tardif.
But he is sure about one thing.
“We’re better than last year and I’ll be disappointed if we don’t have a better record,” said Tardif, whose 2019-2020 team opens this weekend at the New Hampshire Tech tournament. “I expect to make the playoffs and be two to three games over .500.
“I think this team will have good chemistry and we’re much deeper this year.”
The Knights are so deep that Tardif expects all 12 players on the roster to get meaningful minutes. Who will see the most action will depend on who is playing best, and maybe who is rebounding the most.
“I like this team and the players, but we’re very small — we have only one player over 6-foot-2 — and that’s going to be an issue,” said Tardif. “Everybody is going to have to rebound and we’re going to be running and playing defense all game long.”
The only player with height is 6-8 Ali Bulut, who is from Turkey and played at Lee Academy last year. He is a little raw, but has potential and, says Tardif, “We’re going to have to depend on him to help us.”
Another player who should see plenty of time is Lawrence’s Luis Torres, one of the two returnees (Lowell’s Devon Anthony is the other). The 5-10 Torres averaged 5.6 points a game last year, but is a fine all-around player who Tardif calls “a defensive menace.”
Two transfers who should fit in somewhere are 5-10 Tyler McNeil and 6-2 Colin Boucher. McNeil is originally from Richmond, Va., and played at Fitchburg State last year while Boucher was at Curry College and should be one of the team’s better rebounders.
Two other 6-2 players should help in the frontcourt. They are former Salem player Tim Dodier and Scottie Austin, an intriguing prospect from Toronto.
Other local players include Haverhill’s Scott Tavares and John Pryor and Lawrence’s John Salle and Daniel Almarante. Tavares as well as Lowell’s Luis Parilla are both only 5-5 but are surprisingly adept at getting rebounds.
“I really see everyone playing, a lot at just three or four minutes at a time,” said Tardif. “We’re going to have to run, go up-tempo and press all game long. We have some good defensive players and we’re going to need to score off turnovers.
“Because of our size, we’ll have trouble playing half court. My goal is to get into half court setups as little as possible. Our strengths will be our speed and defense. I know we’ll be fun to watch.”
Following this week’s tournament, the Knights will play two non-league home games nest week, Tuesday against the East Nazarene JV team and Friday against Bronx Community College. Both games are at 6 p.m.
*******************************
“I expect to make the playoffs and be two to three games over .500.”
NECC coach Joe Tardif
**************************************
NECC at a glance
Coach: Joe Tardif
2018-19 record: 10-18
Returning players: Luis Torres, 5-10, Soph., Lawrence; Devon Anothony, 6-0, Soph., Lowell
Sophomore transfers: Tyler McNeil, 5-10, Fitchburg; Colin Boucher, 6-2, Curry
Freshman newcomers: Daniel Almarante, 5-8, Lawrence; Scottie Austin, 6-2, Toronto; Scott Tavares, 5-5, Haverhill; John Salle, 6-1, Lawrence; Ali Bulut, 6-8, Turkey; John Pryor, 6-0, Haverhill; Tim Dodier, 6-2, Salem; Luis Porilla, 5-5, Lowell
First home game: Nov. 5, Eastern Nazarene JV, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.