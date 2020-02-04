Upcoming Area High School Schedule

CARL RUSSO/staff photo.Rachel McGrath and Whittier host Stoneham on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

 Carl Russo

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Boys Basketball

Phillips at Tilton, 3:45 p.m.; Immaculate Heart of Mary at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Middlesex School, 4:30 p.m.; Whittier at Chelsea, 5:30 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Phillips at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Immaculate Heart of Mary at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Stoneham at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Dover at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 6:30 p.m.; ConVal at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Pinkerton at Nashua North, 5 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 5:50 p.m.; Methuen at Cambridge, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Waltham, 7 p.m.; Windham at Nashua North, 7:10 p.m.; St. John’s Prep at Andover, 8 p.m.; Pentucket at Masconomet, 8:05 p.m.; Pelham at Salem, 8:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Kingswood at Pinkerton, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Tabor Academy, 4 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Acton-Boxborough, 6:10 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 7:20 p.m.; Central Catholic at Concord-Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Phillips at St. Paul’s, 2:45 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Phillips at St. Paul’s, 2:45 p.m.

Swimming

Pinkerton at Oyster River, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Brooks at Roxbury Latin, 3 p.m.; Dedham High at Greater Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Pelham at John Stark, 6 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Whittier at Lynn Tech, 6:15 p.m.; Masconomet at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Everett at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Timberlane at Keene, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 7 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Salem, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you