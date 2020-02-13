Upcoming Area High School Schedule

Friday, Feb. 14
Boys Basketball
Whittier at Essex Tech, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at John Stark, 6 p.m.; Pentucket at Masconomet, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.; Portsmouth at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 7 p.m.; Nashua North at Windham, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Phillips at Dexter Southfield School, 5 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Plymouth, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Nashua North, 6:30 p.m.; Masconomet at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; John Stark at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Goffstown at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Manchester Memorial, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Milton Academy at Phillips, 6:15 p.m.
