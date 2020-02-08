Upcoming Area High School Schedule

CARL RUSSO/Staff photo.Gabriel Zorrilla and Lawrence travel to Malden Catholic on Sunday (3 p.m.).

 Carl Russo

Sunday, Feb. 9

Boys Basketball

Lawrence at Malden Catholic, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Framingham at Methuen, 1:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Haverhill at Lowell, 3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 10

Boys Basketball

Whittier at Mystic Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Bishop Brady, 6 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

North Andover at Beverly, 6:20 p.m.; Westford Academy at Andover, 8 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Central Catholic at Wayland, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Timberlane at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Boys Basketball

Presentation of Mary at Minuteman, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Keene, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Presentation of Mary at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Timberlane at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.

