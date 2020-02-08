Upcoming Area High School Schedule

Sunday, Feb. 9
Boys Basketball
Lawrence at Malden Catholic, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Framingham at Methuen, 1:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Haverhill at Lowell, 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
Boys Basketball
Whittier at Mystic Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Bishop Brady, 6 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
North Andover at Beverly, 6:20 p.m.; Westford Academy at Andover, 8 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Central Catholic at Wayland, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Timberlane at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Boys Basketball
Presentation of Mary at Minuteman, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Keene, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Presentation of Mary at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Timberlane at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.
