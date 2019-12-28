Christmas Classic

BOYS DIVISIONS

Friday’s Results

Blue Division

Londonderry 55, Andover 53

Lawrence 55, Central Catholic 51

White Division

Methuen 68, Bishop Guertin 67

St. John’s Prep 77, North Andover 53

Sunday’s Games

2 p.m. — Bishop Guertin vs. North Andover

3:45 p.m. — Andover vs. Central Catholic

5:30 p.m. — Methuen vs. St. John’s Prep (White championship)

7:15 p.m. — Londonderry vs. Lawrence (Blue championship)

GIRLS DIVISIONS

Today’s Games

Blue Division

Pentucket 57, Westford Academy 48

Central Catholic 55, Bedford, N.H. 34

White Division

Natick 51, North Andover 41

Andover 55, Londonderry 39

Sunday’s Games

10:30 a.m. — North Andover vs. Londonderry

12:15 p.m. — Westford vs. Bedford (N.H.)

Monday’s Games

6 p.m. — Andover vs. Natick

7:45 p.m. — Central Catholic vs. Pentucket 

 

