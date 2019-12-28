Christmas Classic
BOYS DIVISIONS
Friday’s Results
Blue Division
Londonderry 55, Andover 53
Lawrence 55, Central Catholic 51
White Division
Methuen 68, Bishop Guertin 67
St. John’s Prep 77, North Andover 53
Sunday’s Games
2 p.m. — Bishop Guertin vs. North Andover
3:45 p.m. — Andover vs. Central Catholic
5:30 p.m. — Methuen vs. St. John’s Prep (White championship)
7:15 p.m. — Londonderry vs. Lawrence (Blue championship)
GIRLS DIVISIONS
Today’s Games
Blue Division
Pentucket 57, Westford Academy 48
Central Catholic 55, Bedford, N.H. 34
White Division
Natick 51, North Andover 41
Andover 55, Londonderry 39
Sunday’s Games
10:30 a.m. — North Andover vs. Londonderry
12:15 p.m. — Westford vs. Bedford (N.H.)
Monday’s Games
6 p.m. — Andover vs. Natick
7:45 p.m. — Central Catholic vs. Pentucket
