The school leaders of the Merrimack Valley Conference (MVC) have spoken. And they have put together their guidelines for winter sports.
In a statement by the MVC, it noted "We share a common commitment to keeping our students, staff, and community safe during the current health crisis. We also know that the commitment to safety extends beyond the impact of COVID-19, and includes the physical, social, and emotional health of our students. As part of that commitment to student safety, we understand the important role that athletics plays in our students’ lives and aim to balance the ability for students to participate athletically with the need to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our schools and communities."
Governor Charlie Baker held a press conference to announce he was mandating the state to return to Phase 3, Step 1" status as of Sunday.
It apparently will not affect the MVC's plan for winter sports, which will be open for practice beginning on Monday. Local cities and towns have the authority to enact stricter guidelines if they see fit.
On Nov. 20, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Board of Directors voted to approve sport-specific modifications for the 2020-2021 winter season.
These modifications include basketball, gymnastics, ice hockey, skiing, and swimming & diving, but do not include wrestling, indoor track, winter cheerleading, and dance, which have been moved to future seasons.
The modifications also set a new start date for the winter sports season of Mon, Dec. 14, 2020.
The MVC noted it has met as a group, weekly, since early October, and developed the a two-phased approach to the upcoming winter season:
Phase I (Practices/Tryouts)
Start date: Dec. 14, 2020
• The winter sports season for practices/tryouts will begin no earlier than Dec. 14.
• Individual schools will make decisions about the timing for beginning practices/tryouts based upon the local context of each school community.
• Over the four weeks of Phase I, schools will assess the effectiveness of sports modifications and cleaning protocols, as well as the trajectory of the virus, to determine if athletics can proceed to
Phase II - Interscholastic Competitions
Start date: January 11
• Interscholastic competitions can start no earlier than Jan. 11.
• Schedules will be designed, by sport, to minimize the number of schools within a competitive cohort in a given week.
• Spectators will not be permitted to attend any indoor competitions.
The MVC leaders noted, "We are hopeful that we will be able to continue to have athletics, including interscholastic competitions, among our member schools this winter, and we urge the members of our communities to practice proper health protocols (mask wearing, physical distancing, etc.) so that our student-athletes can have the opportunity to compete."
Here are the official Mass. Phase, Step 1 guidelines:
Today Governor Charlie Baker ruled the state will be moving to stricter guidelines when it comes to the coronavirus. Per the state's Website, here are the restrictions in Stage 1.
On May 18, the administration released a four-phased plan to reopen the economy based on public health data, spending at least three weeks in each phase. Key public health data, such as new cases and hospitalizations, have been closely monitored and has seen a decline allowing for Phase III to begin on July 6th. Phase III will begin on July 13 in Boston.
Since mid-April, the 7-day average for the positive COVID-19 test rate is down 94 percent, the 3-day average of hospitalized patients is down 79 percent and the number of hospitals in surge is down 86 percent.
More than 1,000,000 total COVID-19 tests have been administered, and testing continues throughout the state.
The following businesses will be eligible to reopen in Step One of Phase III, subject to industry-specific rules concerning capacity and operations:
Movie theaters and outdoor performance venues;
Museums, cultural and historical sites;
Fitness centers and health clubs;
Certain indoor recreational activities with low potential for contact;
Professional sports teams, under the authority of league-wide rules, may hold games without spectators
Full guidance and list of businesses eligible to reopen in Step One of Phase III can be found at www.mass.gov/reopening. Businesses and sectors set to begin opening in Phase III are subject to compliance with all mandatory safety standards.
