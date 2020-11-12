If today’s predictions are correct, this should be the last week for Grid Picks for 2020.
Salem, however, could make me eat those words.
The Blue Devils (5-1) are an underdog at unbeaten Nashua North and, although I’ve tried to find paths for an upset, there seems to be fewer than Donald Trump’s hopes of overturning the election results.
The Titans have an elite player in quarterback Curtis Harris-Lopez, who does most of his damage running the ball, along with good team speed and a strong defense. They won their two previous playoff games, 35-6 and 42-12.
During the regular season, North thumped Londonderry 36-7, that same Londonderry team that split with Salem this year.
A superhuman effort on defense will keep Salem in the game, with the likes of Nate Poulin and Jake Brady leading the way, but I don’t think it can contain Harris-Lopez and Company all day. So, while I hope to be proven wrong ...
Prediction: Nashua North 28, Salem 14
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Stevens (3-2) at Pelham (7-0)
For a championship game, this appears to be a mismatch. The Pythons’ biggest problem could be overconfidence.
Prediction: Pelham 35, Stevens 6
Timberlane (4-3) at Souhegan (6-0)
The Owls should fare better than their regular season loss (41-8) to Souhegan, but an upset seems unlikely against an offense averaging 44 points a game.
Prediction: Souhegan 35, Timberlane 14
Season record: 24-4
