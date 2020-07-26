As a pitcher, there is no question about it.
Salem’s Matt Bergeron is not getting older, he’s getting better.
Oh, Bergeron was mighty fine as a high school pitcher for the Blue Devils, earning second team all-state honors as a senior, when he went 5-0 on the mound with a 3.76 ERA as the team’s most valuable player.
But the 20-year-old Bergeron has clearly stepped it up several notches as a member of the St. Joseph’s College baseball team, and this summer, the newly formed Northeast Tides of the North Shore Baseball League.
As a freshman at St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine, Bergeron was the team’s leading starter, compiling a 2.53 ERA while striking out 34 and only issuing nine walks. He was on the same track as a sophomore this spring with a 2.51 ERA before COVID-19 ended the season.
And that success has carried over to this summer with the Tides, who play out of southern New Hampshire. With the NSBL’s newest member getting off to an 8-0 start, Bergeron was the winner in three of those games and hasn’t given up a run in 13 2/3 innings.
In his three appearances for the Tides, he has allowed only 6 hits with 3 total walks and 13 total strikeouts.
“Matt has been terrific for us,” said Tides manager Scott Bleakley. “We’re lucky to have him.
“On the days that he pitches, he is all business. He gets to the field early, his pregame preparation is outstanding. He is very deliberate with his routine, stretches and exercises and this all leads him to be tremendously focused when he takes the mound.”
Bleakley, the former Kingston Night Owls player/manager, was under the impression that Bergeron would be returning to the North Shore Navigators, for whom he played last summer. But Bergeron sensed a better opportunity with the Tides.
“I thought it’d be better here — I can pitch more, I can get to games easier and the competition is almost as good,” said Bergeron. “It’s really worked out well. I’m glad I’m here.”
Bergeron tried to keep his arm in condition during the worst of the coronavirus lockdown by going to a local field and throwing against a fence. That was apparently good enough to keep him sharp.
As for his improvement on the mound since hurling for the Blue Devils, Bergeron cites several factors.
“I’ve added a change-up and a 2-seamer to go with a splitter, slider and fastball and I feel comfortable now with all my pitches,” he said.
“Plus, I definitely throw harder. I think I’m throwing 5-7 miles per hour faster than in high school.”
With the obvious strides forward, Bergeron doesn’t see an and to his baseball career anytime soon.
“My goal is to keep playing as long as I can,” he said. “Playing baseball is a fun thing to do.”
And, when you’re in a groove like Bergeron, it’s even more fun.
**************
Better and better
Matt Bergeron’s pitching incline:
2018 (Salem) -- 5-0, 3.76 ERA
2019 (St. Joe’s) -- 7-3, 2.53 ERA
2020 (St. Joe’s) -- 1-1, 2.51 ERA
2020 (Northeast Tides) -- 3-0, 0.00 ERA
************************************Drop quote********************
“I feel comfortable now with all my pitches. Plus, I definitely throw harder ... than in high school.”
Matt Bergeron
