(Editor’s note: We will be asking many of local sports personalities about how they are coping with the coronavirus by asking them 10 questions.)
KARA MELILLO
Haverhill High softball coach
Age: 31
Residence: Haverhill
Occupation: School Counselor at Nettle School in Haverhill, Varsity Softball Coach at Haverhill High School, Varsity Basketball Coach at Reading High School
1. How has the shutdown of sports affected you personally?
The shutdown of sports has affected me personally because I haven’t been able to coach this spring. Instead, we are sending out workouts the players can do from home and are meeting once a week on Zoom instead of going to practice/games every day.
2. Who do you know who is more affected than yourself to having no sports?
Our seniors are the most affected by this. We have a large senior class (10) that has put in a ton of work in the off-season to prepare for this spring, including lifting twice a week and hitting with Dave Bettencourt starting back in January.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
Under normal circumstances, we would have played a jamboree at Stoneham yesterday and had practice this morning.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
We didn’t set our team goals for this year yet but I’m sure they would have included making the state tournament and making a run in the tournament, among others I’m sure. Our goal now is to just be able to play.
5. If there has been a positive thing to come out of the virus, what is it?
One positive thing that has come out of this is, I will not take for granted being able to go to work every day, go to practice/games, and being able to spend time with my family and friends.
6. What makes you most upset about the virus?
Obviously as a coach, it is extremely upsetting to see our seniors miss part of the season, but on a bigger scale, I am most upset about how this virus is affecting my family/friends, the healthcare professionals, all essential workers, and the people in the community.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
Embarrassingly enough, my husband, Dave Mueller, and our assistant softball coach, Jay Sirois, played a simulated game on MLB The Show and talked via Google Hangout, on what would have been the opening day for the Red Sox and even argued the end result of the game (the Sox lost to the Blue Jays).
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurant have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
We got takeout from Kruegers but would also like to get takeout from the Hidden Pig or the 99s.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
I just started watching Schitt’s Creek.
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
To get back on the field and watch as many games as possible this spring.
