Editor’s note: Each day we’re asking sports personalities 10 questions on how they’re dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Name: Mike Leal
Residence: Pelham, N.H.
Current job: Math teacher at Central Catholic (22 years)
Coaching: Head boys track and field coach, assistant football coach at Central Catholic
1. How has the shutdown of sports affected you personally?
It’s given me time to reflect on my coaching career. I’ve been coaching three seasons (each year) for the last 26 years. After this shutdown is over, I’ll be ready to coach another 26 years!
2. Who do you know who is more affected than yourself by having no sports?
All of the high school and college seniors everywhere who are losing their final season that they can never get back.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
After two and a half weeks of training, we (the Central boys track team) would be getting ready for our first meet by competing in time trials, jump-offs and throw-offs.
4. How have your goals for this spring changed?
All of our goals have changed, from individual and team achievements to just having a chance to compete.
5. Which sport do you miss watching on TV the most?
The March Madness college basketball tournament.
6. Which athletes on your team do you feel are most affected by the suspension of sports?
My spring track captains, Evan Mills and James Sorenson. They finished so strong last spring (Mills won the EMass. Division 2 title in pole vault. Mills was second and Sorenson was fourth at the North decathlon). I know they are really looking forward to this spring. I hope we can salvage some part of the season.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
I’m watching old sports movies with my son Joseph, like Hoosiers, Rocky and Miracle.
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurant have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
I love pizza, and Stachey’s (in Salem and North Andover) is a family favorite!
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
I can always count on “The Office” to make me laugh.
What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
I’m looking forward to having a cookout with my friends and family, play cornhole all day and play cards all night. That’s after having our first track practice, of course!
