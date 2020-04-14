ROB OPPENHEIM
Occupation: Professional Golfer
Age: 40
Residence: Orlando, Fl
Local connection: Grew up in Andover
1. How has the shutdown of sports affected you personally?
I’m not able to compete on the PGA Tour. Golf courses are closed as well, so I can’t even practice. However, it’s been nice being home, sleeping in my own bed, and spending quality time with my family.
2. Do you know anyone personally inflicted with the virus and how are they doing?
Yes, I know two people with the virus. Thankfully, both seem to be doing well.
3. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
In order to keep my job on the PGA Tour, I need to finish inside the top 125 in the Fed Ex Cup standings and that’s always one of my top goals. ...Currently, I’m 119. Nothing has really changed goal wise, it’s just the uncertainty of what’s going on and when our season will start up again. My main focus is to stay strong physically and mentally and be ready to go whenever the season gets going.
4. If there has been a positive thing come out of this virus, what is it?
Right now, its really difficult to say anything positive about this virus. It’s been devastating in so many ways. All I know is that we’ll definitely be better prepared if anything like this happens in the future.
5. What makes you most upset about the people and this virus?
I think now, people are taking this seriously. Initially though, I don’t think that was the case. Stay at home!
6. What is your overall assessment of our political leaders?
This is truly an unprecedented time. I believe our leaders are doing everything possible, with the information they have, to make the best decisions for our country. Praying this ends soon.
7. With no NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, or March Madness how are you getting your sports fix these days? (Had to put the PGA Tour in your question)
With school being from home now, I’ve become the phys ed teacher. I have two kids, Zoey (7) and James (4). We’ve been playing basketball, baseball, soccer, tag, dodge ball, hide-and-go-seek, basically any game we can think of. I also have a putting green in my backyard and we’ve been having chipping and putting contests. It’s been fun.
8. Have you been ordering out at all, and if so, what is your go-to place?
Traveling as much as I do, it’s been nice eating in and having family dinners. The Little Greek and Seito Sushi have been our go-to take out spots so far, but for the most part, we’ve been cooking at home.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
Currently I’m watching season 3 of Ozark on Netflix.
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
Compete again on the PGA Tour.
