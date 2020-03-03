It’s not like North Andover senior Kiki Valentino intended to follow in the footsteps of her brother, former Knights’ wrestling star Joey Valentino.
But that’s what will be happening, as she recently decided to attend Castleton University in Vermont, where Joey is a starter — and a winning one — on the wrestling team as a freshman.
“When he started wrestling, I went up there and really liked it,” said Valentino. “I liked the campus, the sports programs and the school in general.”
Having her brother there is just an added plus.
“He’s actually pretty excited about it,” said Valentino, who plans on majoring in elementary education. “We’re pretty close so I think it’s pretty cool that we’ll be together.”
A field hockey and softball player at North Andover, Valentino will be trying a new sport at Castleton — rugby — at the suggestion of her mother, Alicia.
“She played a little bit when she was younger and thought it’d be a good fit for me,” said Valentino. “I’m really aggressive so I thought a contact sport would be a good idea.”
Valentino has never played rugby, but the Castleton coach is accustomed to that and feels Valentino can pick up the sport quickly. He also suggested that she continue playing softball this summer for her club team, the New England Storm.
“He thinks it’s good for your hand-eye coordination,” she said.
At the same time, Valentino is hoping to become a manager for the Castleton wrestling team, and she’s talking to head coach Scott Legacy about it. Another former North Andover grad, Greta Hoehn (the sister of Edinboro standout Fritz Hoehn), is currently a wrestling manager there and speaks highly about the program.
And, of course, that will allow Valentino to keep tabs on her brother.
