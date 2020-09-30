The form might be nearly identical, but for Windham two-sport varsity standout Adam Burke, kicking a football and a soccer ball require a separate mindset.
“It’s very similar physically,” said Burke. “The leg swing in football is very similar to soccer, and there’s just a small difference in ankle rotation and follow-through. But the pressure is much higher kicking a football. In soccer, I can be a little happy or mad about something I did during the game. In football, I have to think about nothing but the kick in front of me.”
That approach has proven highly successful in both sports.
Burke, a junior, is heading into his second season as starting kicker for the Windham football team, which kicks off its coronavirus-delayed season on Oct. 10 at Pinkerton (2 p.m.)
Last fall, Burke was named All-New Hampshire Division 1 South second team, after kicking a game-winning 27-yard field goal as time expired to beat Timberlane and going 25 for 25 on extra points.
“Adam plays with a maturity and calm demeanor, exactly what you want in a kicker,” said football coach Jack Byrne. “It’s awesome to have a kid who can get the job done in a tough situation, but comes off the field and is a good teammate whether it worked out in our favor or not. Adam is a competitor and pushes himself to be the best player he can be.”
Burke is also a key defender for the Windham soccer team, which advanced to the Division 1 semifinals last fall, and is set to open the 2020 season on Thursday, hosting Timberlane (4 p.m.)
“Adam provides versatility, strength and physicality to our program,” said Jaguars soccer coach Mike Hachey. “I highly suspect he could make a very good linebacker or tight end if he wasn’t such an elite kicker. We’re fortunate that he’s able to play both sports at a high level, and he still has half his high school career ahead of him.”
FINDING FOOTBALL
A passionate soccer player growing up, Burke tried football thanks to his brother, former Windham football kicker Christopher Burke (class of 2019).
“Before I got into high school, I would shag Christopher’s kicks,” Adam remembered. “So when I was a freshman and he was a senior, he taught me most of what I know about kicking. I would not be where I am without him. I started kicking my freshman year.”
Adam wasn’t ready to trade in soccer for football, though, so he decided to try both.
“Both my father and brother mentioned that I might be able to play football and soccer, which I had no idea I could do,” he said. “At first, I was signed up for soccer, and then I went to a football practice. I talked to the coaches and they decided that it would be fine. I’m so glad that I said yes to going to that practice.”
DOUBLE DUTY
While he has excelled in football, soccer remains a top priority for Burke.
“I usually go to all soccer events, then if I have time I go to football,” said Burke, who is also working on his Eagle Scout project. “I usually find time outside of both to kick on my own. I also need to have a rested leg to get the best result. That means, outside of practice, I try to rest up as best as I can.
Byrne is fine with his kicker working on his own timetable.
“Adam keeps his own kicking schedule and I can always trust him to get his work done,” said Byrne. “With everything I have on my plate, it’s so great to basically have Adam as a special teams coordinator. He leads our kickers and has created a culture where those kids battle to improve.”
And whether it’s football or soccer, the 6-foot, 170-pound Burke made it clear he has no fear of contact.
“I’ve never been hit (in football), but I do hit people,” he said. “If the returner gets through my teammates, I will be there to stop him. I’m OK with hitting people, because that’s kind of my job in soccer.”
“I think that my soccer experience has given me a huge boost in football. In terms of actually kicking, there is not a huge difference. Soccer is my first love, but there is nothing better than keeping calm, just relaxing in an intense situation and making a kick. I love that about football.”
SAVING THE SEASON
While other New Hampshire football teams kicked their season off last week, Windham has to wait until next week to play its first game. This is due to the sport being delayed by positive COVID-19 cases at Windham High School.
While the Jaguars will only play three games — compared to five for other teams — kicker Adam Burke isn’t complaining.
“I had my doubts if the season was going to happen,” said Burke. “I was getting ready for practices to start up, then we had a few (COVID) cases pop up. But the school handled it well, and I’m super excited that it will be happening. Even though it’s only a few games, it’s still far better than not having a season at all.”
