ANDOVER — It’s been well chronicled that the Andover girls have a strong freshman class who have all played well this winter.
But, when it comes to the nitty-gritty of playoff basketball, it’s nice to have the veterans who have been there before.
Having controlled the first half of its Division 1 North opener Monday night, Andover surprisingly found itself trailing heading into the fourth after visiting Arlington came out of the halftime break on fire. But that’s when the Warrior vets took center stage.
Junior Tatum Shaw scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter and seniors Brooke Hardock and Shea Krekorian made huge momentum plays in the final minutes to lead Andover to a 51-39 win. The drove of young Warrior fans in attendance all went home happy, and now wait to see if their team will either travel to Central Catholic or host Beverly in an upcoming quarterfinal matchup (time and date TBA).
“It’s awesome,” said Shaw. “We want to carry this hype into the next game. ... Playoff time is the best time of the year. It’s the time to go out there and give it everything you got.”
Sixth-seeded Andover (15-6) saw its seven-point halftime lead turn into a 35-32 deficit after Arlington (12-9) — and in particular junior Ava Connolly (15 points) — executed near-flawlessly in the third. But Shaw opened the fourth with two quick buckets, and after Arlington retook the lead the Warriors pulled away with a 13-0 run.
The turning point came when Krekorian tracked down an offensive board and fired a pass out to Hardock for a wide-open three. Hardock then stole the inbounds pass and finished the layup to put the Warriors up 45-37 with 4:27 left.
“Our defense allowed us to get back into it,” said Andover coach Alan Hibino, whose squad held Arlington to just four points in the fourth quarter. “And then we got some easy looks on offense. Credit to Arlington. They made some great halftime adjustments, they played hard for four quarters and they’re all sophomores and juniors so I don’t want to see them again.”
Minutes later, freshman Anna Foley punctuated the run when she brought down a rebound and did her best Tom Brady impression, firing a bullet down court to Shaw who converted a layup to make it 49-37 with 2:08 left.
Arlignton, which doesn’t have a senior on its roster, struggled to handle the defense of Krekorian and the 6-foot-2 Foley down low.
“We just needed to want it more,” said Shaw. “We really just wanted to win for our seniors and win for our team. We want to make it all the way.”
Krekorian finished with 10 points and 7 rebounds, Hardock added 8 points and Foley — who fought foul trouble most of the night — chipped in with 7 points and 10 boards.
Andover, surely, will be in attendance Tuesday night when No. 3 Central hosts No. 14 Beverly in another first-round North matchup.
There are obviously no guarantees, but the Warriors wouldn’t mind getting another shot at their rivals if the bracket plays out that way. During the regular season, the Raiders won both games between the two (60-52 on Jan. 5 and 60-37 on Jan. 28).
“Lets bring it on,” said Hibino. “It’s great for the area. I hope, if it happens, they put it on a night that there isn’t anything else going on. I don’t want our boys playing, I don’t want the Central boys playing, I don’t want our hockey team playing.
“It’s just great for girls basketball. Look how many kids were here tonight! And you put that game on a Friday or a Saturday night, and we’ll be looking forward to it.”
Andover 51, Arlington 39
Division 1 North first round
Arlington (39): Diana Wicks 3-0-8, Ava Connolly 6-0-15, Claire Ewen 5-0-10, Kate Demaree 0-2-2, Michelle Mahoney 0-1-1, Eleonore Aries-Praud 0-0-0, Clare Flanagan 1-0-3, Caleigh Lyons 0-0-0. Totals 15-3-39
Andover (51): Amelia Hanscom 2-0-4, Anna Foley 2-3-7, Tatum Shaw 9-4-22, Shea Krekorian 4-0-10, Brooke Hardock 3-0-8, Morgan Shirley 0-0-0, Marissa Kobelski 0-0-0. Totals 20-7-51
3-pointers: And — Krekorian 2, Hardock 2; Ar — Connolly 3, Wicks 2, Flanagan
Arlington (12-9): 8 8 19 4 — 39
Andover (15-6): 11 12 9 19 — 51
