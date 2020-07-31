Victorious Rangers

Courtesy PhotoThe Methuen Rangers U14 Softball team finished as the number one seed in the Alzheimers Softball Tournament in Tewksbury. The Methuen team, shown here in the fall, finished 4-0, letting up just four unearned runs. Front left to right in the front are Methuen's Alex Tardugno, Methuen's Cali Catarius, Methuen's Olivia Boucher, Tewksbury's Anya Cranston, Methuen's Bella Monsanto and Plaistow's Brooke Harb. Back row is coach Mike Monsanto, Haverhill's Katie Roby, North Andover's Jess Mangiameli, Methuen's Sydney Chalupa, Dracut's Alison Lussier, Methuen's Michaela Henrick, Methuen's Delaney McNamara and coach Brian Martin.