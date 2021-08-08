MANCHESTER -- Despite three hits and a home run from Kevin Vicuña, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats took a 7-4 loss to the Hartford Yard Goatson Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
The Fisher Cats fell behind 3-0 on a three-run homer in the first inning from Michael Toglia, but rallied back to tie the game in the third. Reggie Pruitt and Vicuña started the inning with singles, and Vinny Capra walked to load the bases. Jordan Groshans hit a sac fly to make it 3-1, and LJ Talley and Chavez Young followed with back-to-back run scoring singles to even the score at 3-3.
Eleuris Montero responded with a three-run homer of his own in the fourth inning to put Hartford back in front, 6-3.
Vicuña's homer started the Fisher Cats' half of the seventh, a deep blast off the facing of the Samuel Adams Brewhouse, but the Fisher Cats would not score again.
New Hampshire's bullpen excelled after a rare off-night for starter Maximo Castillo (L, 8-3). Jon Harris, Brandon Eisert, and Adrian Hernandez combined to allow just one run in five innings, with Hernandez striking out four batters in two innings.
The six-game series concludes on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.
In Friday's game, Jordan Groshans (3-for-5, 2 R) and Kevin Vicuña (3-for-4, 4 RBI) led the Fisher Cats ( to an 8-5 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.