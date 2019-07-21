Waelter, Haverhill walks off into Legion finals

HAVERHILL — Matt Waelter’s seventh inning in the American Legion semifinals Sunday night went from disheartening to walk-off in a flash at Trinity Stadium.
Moments after surrendering the tying run to visiting Middleton-Peabody, Waelter earned his redemption with a one-out, game-winning single to center that gave Haverhill a 4-3 victory and sent Post 4 into the best-of-three District 8 championship series. The opener is Monday.
“It started out in the top of the seventh when they put up that run, and obviously I was a little disappointed with myself,” said Waelter, Haverhill’s third pitcher. “But I know my team will always pick me up, and Kyle Eddy came in and got the final (two outs). That’s what we needed.
“Then I came up to the plate. We’ve had a lot of close games with a couple of walkoffs and extra-inning games, so I just knew someone was going to get on in front of me. I knew I was going to get that last hit.”
Kyle O’Neil began the winning rally with a one-out walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Jordy Oriach was then intentionally walked.
Waelter, who had grounded out twice and walked in his first three plate appearances, immediately fell behind 0-2 with two called strikes. Two pitches later he drilled the game winner.
“I was feeling good,” Waelter said. “In the first inning I hit one foul that would’ve been gone if it was fair, but I just missed it. I was trying to shoot something opposite field. He gave me a fastball inside, and I tried not to do too much with it and took it up the middle.”
The District 8 regular-season champs, Haverhill took a 2-0 lead in the first. Andrew Williams drew an inning-opening walk and scored on an outfield throwing error at third when Williams advanced on a perfectly executed hit-and-run single by Nick Skafas. He then scored on a Kyle Eddy groundout.
But Middleton-Peabody, which lost both regular-season games to Haverhill by a combined three runs, tied the score in the third by wrapping three walks around two singles. That chased Haverhill starter Will Carpenter, who had five of the nine walks issued by the four Post 4 pitchers.
“We’ve been really good this year,” Haverhill manager Larry O’Brien said. “We haven’t walked that many batters and Carpenter is usually right on the nose with his pitches. But we had to keep switching pitchers to stay under the pitch count.”
Haverhill grabbed the lead again in the fourth on three walks and another ground-out RBI from Carpenter. But that lead would last only until the seventh.
“I’ve aged 400 years with this team,” O’Brien said. “We’ve had a lot of games like that. But the kids come through though. They always battle through.”
And his squad came through one more time to advance to the championship round.
Haverhill (15-2) will play host in Monday’s first game at Trinity Stadium before playing at either Lawrence or Beverly-Salem on Tuesday. If a third game is needed it will be Wednesday in Haverhill.
“This is one of the better teams that we have had in years,” O’Brien said. “These kids get along good and come down here and work hard in practice. They never quit and are always in the games which our record shows. We hope to continue that.”
Lawrence Legion suspended
The District 8 American Legion semifinal between visiting Beverly-Salem and Lawrence was suspended in the fifth inning when a bank of lights went out.
The game will resume at 5:30 Monday at Haverhill’s Trinity Stadium with Lawrence leading 5-1. The winner will immediately play Haverhill in the opening of the best-of-three championship series.
Haverhill 4, Middleton-Peabody 3
Middleton-Peabody 002 000 1 – 3
Haverhill 200 100 1 – 4
Middleton-Peabody (3): Ryan Knight cf 4-0-0. Matt Fieor p/3b 2-1-0, Pat Costigan ss 3-0-1, Chris Masta 3b/2b 2-1-0, Jordan Anzouni 2b/p 3-1-1, Clay Morengi lf 4-0-1, Trevor Lodi 1b 2-0-1, Taidon Perez c 1-0-0, Will Garafoli rf 1-0-0, John Singer ph 1-0-0. Totals 24-3-4
Haverhill (4): Andrew Williams rf/cf 2-1-0, Nick Skafas 2b 4-1-1, Kyle Eddy cf/p 3-0-1, Kyle O’Neill ss 3-1-2, Jordy Oriach lf 2-1-0, Matt Waelter 3b/p 3-0-1, Matt Maginnis 1b 1-0-0, Tyler McDonald p 1-0-0, Patrick Kelleher rf 0-0-0, Mark Casto c 3-0-1, Will Carpenter p/1b 2-0-1. Totals 24-4-6
RBI: MP – Anzouni, Perez; Haverhill – Eddy, Carpenter, Waelter
WP: Eddy; LP: Anzouni
