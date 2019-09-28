BOSTON (AP) — Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson figured the best defense for Boston College’s big running backs was to simply stay on the field on offense.
Boy, did they do that impressively.
Jamie Newman threw for two touchdowns and Wake Forest relied on its extremely efficient third-down conversions Saturday to beat the Eagles 27-24.
Newman completed 21 of 33 passes for 243 yards but was picked off once. He also ran for 102 yards, and Cade Carney added a TD run for Wake Forest (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which went 17 of 24 on third-down attempts.
Anthony Brown was 21 of 29 for 268 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Running back David Bailey threw for a TD and caught one, and AJ Dillon carried 23 times for 159 yards for BC (3-2, 1-1).
Defense keys UNH
DURHAM — Senior defensive end Brian Carter had a couple of quarterback sacks to lead the defense and senior running back Evan Gray rushed for 99 yards to pace the offense as the University of New Hampshire put together a complete game to knock off Duquesne University, 23-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.