MANCHESTER — Forrest Wall’s two-run home run in the eighth inning was the difference on Monday, as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats blanked the Portland Sea Dogs in a 2-0 win.
Wall’s blast drove in himself and Vinny Capra, who had walked to lead off the eighth. Nash Knight was the standout at the plate, though, going 3 for 4 on the night.
The Fisher Cats got a strong start from Justin Dillon, who went seven innings, allowing just two hits and striking out seven. Dany Jimenez came in to pick up the win, striking out four batters over two innings of work while allowing one hit.
New Hampshire and Portland are back at it again at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday.
Auburn snaps Lowell’s streak
The Auburn Doubledays ended the Lowell Spinners’ three-game winning run with a 4-3 victory in Lowell on Monday night.
The Spinners took a 3-0 lead into the seventh inning, but the Doubledays exploded for four runs in the top half of the frame and held on through the Spinners’ final three ups.
Nick Decker went 2 for 3 with two solo home runs to pace Lowell’s offense, while Stephen Scott was 2 for 4 with an RBI single. Aldo Ramirez pitched well, tossing a scoreless five innings and allowing just two hits, but Hildemaro Requena took the loss after allowing the four-run seventh.
The Spinners are off on Tuesday, then travel to play Tri-City at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
