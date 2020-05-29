Haverhill High senior Jessica Wardle knows what it takes to build up a program.
As a co-captain in volleyball, Wardle helped guide the Hillies from a 5-11 record and missing the playoffs her sophomore year to an 18-3 record and a second straight Division 1 North semifinal trip this past fall.
As a three-year gymnastics captain, Wardle led Haverhill from a first-year varsity program her freshman season into Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 champions.
So, when Wardle says she believed this spring had the makings of a big season for the Haverhill girls lacrosse team, it’s tough to doubt the co-captain.
“I really thought this was going to be the best season the team had seen in a while,” said the Merrimack College-bound Wardle. “Everyone was really excited for this spring. The team was really starting to jell. This was a group of girls who really put in the work, and I was really excited to finally see the team on the field. I think it could have been great.”
Wardle — who received the Eastern Mass. Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award this week — may have lost her final spring season to the coronavirus. But she delivered a memorable three-sport Haverhill High career.
“Being a three-sport captain meant a lot to me,” she said. “It showed that I was able to be a leader, and helped me grow confidence in my abilities. It also meant a lot that my teammates wanted me to be their captain. It was very rewarding.”
LATE TO LACXROSSE
Wardle didn’t play lacrosse at until her sophomore season. Then, as a junior, she broke into the Haverhill varsity lineup as a starting midfielder.
“I love lacrosse, it’s definitely my favorite sport to play,” she said. “I picked it up pretty fast. I love that it’s high energy. Everyone is always involved. No matter what, I’m always moving, which is why I love it.”
Wardle scored two goals in her first varsity game last spring, and finished the season with 11 goals.
“She was an instant boost to the team,” said Hillies head coach Christina Lynch. “She has a great work ethic, positive attitude, and is strong on the draw. You could see her continue to develop her leadership skills. She was voted by her peers to be a captain for her senior season.”
Despite this spring being cancelled, Wardle has continued to fulfill her lacrosse captain role.
“It’s extremely tough not being able to play my senior season,” she said. “But some of my greatest memories with the lacrosse team have still been created. We’ve hosted Zoom calls — having magicians on them — Zumba classes and even Jeopardy. These really have brought my spirits up during these hard times.”
VOLLEYBALL, GYMNASTICS CAPTAIN
In the fall Wardle, a 5-foot-7 middle hitter, helped the Haverhill volleyball team to a second straight trip to the Division 1 North semifinals. The Hillies dealt Lawrence its only two regular season losses.
A three-year starter, Wardle led Haverhill with 26 blocks as a senior. She had a season-high five blocks in a win over perennial power Andover.
“It was so exciting to help the team make it to North semis,” she said. “There was so much energy throughout the whole season. We were all so motivated to go far. We had such a great bond as a team.”
Wardle was also proud to be a member of the emerging Hillie gymnastics team, despite battling injuries.
“It really means a lot to me to be part of a team that has come so far,” she said. “We doubled the size of our team, and have grown in skill level greatly. It was extremely exciting to lead this team for so long. I know it will continue to grow.”
STAR STUDENT
In addition to being a three-sport captain, Haverhill High senior Jessica Wardle is also a standout student.
She ranks No. 66 in her senior class of 417, scored a 1,270 on the SATs and has a 3.48 GPA out of 4.0. She won Haverhill’s John and Abigail Adams Scholarship, and was nominated for Eagle Tribune Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Wardle will next attend Merrimack College, where she plans to study exercise science.
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.