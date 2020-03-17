The postscript is all but written for yet another terrific high school wrestling season for our area.
Highlights abound, but the following are just a few of them.
Central Catholic and surprising Andover were both Merrimack Valley Conference co-champions and combined for a 41-5 record. Andover’s 21 wins was a school record.
Timberlane once again ruled New Hampshire, winning its 17th straight Meet of Champions title. For the first time in three years, the Owls (15-2) were not undefeated, but they gave New England champ Danbury its toughest meet of the season and it extended its dual-meet win streak in New Hampshire to a stunning 185.
Salem enjoyed a fine 21-6-2 record and had a repeat New England champion in Beau Dillon and another New England placer in Josh Ozoria.
Whittier Tech enjoyed an outstanding 26-2 season, which was a school record, and gave mighty Shawsheen a battle for top Commonwealth Conference honors.
Haverhill slipped as a dual-meet team, but the Hillies had two placers at New England, including 145-pound champ Jake Nicolosi. Pinkerton and Central Catholic also had two New England placers.
And the picture looks reasonable bright for next year as well.
Timberlane was underclass-dominated and, led by Codey Wild and Nick Pallaria, should once again be a factor at New England while Central returns a solid nucleus and is expected to get at least one outstanding freshman. The Raiders could be even better next year.
Methuen, which was 22-3 this year, Andover, Lawrence and perhaps Haverhill should all be more than respectable, and Whittier might be even stronger next year.
Yes, the immediate future looks bright, but there are some warning signs that the long term future might be more dim. That’s because the feeder systems are not exactly thriving.
In fact, numbers are down in key youth programs like North Andover, Haverhill and Methuen. All three, as well as Andover and others, have plenty of fifth and sixth graders wrestling, but the numbers dwindle significantly by the eighth grade.
“I don’t know where they all go, but it’s a problem,” said Haverhill head coach Tim Lawlor. “We’ll probably only get two or three kids from the youth program next year.”
Timberlane still has good numbers at the middle school, but the next grade or two are not considered particularly strong. Pinkerton and Salem, meanwhile, are staying reasonably steady.
There are exceptions, of course, and the most obvious are at Lawrence under the coaching of Rob Niceforo. But generally the elite high school wrestlers have developed their skills through years of training starting in middle school and sometimes earlier.
At Methuen, coach Bill James is fully aware of this, and he has taken steps to garner more interest on the lower levels and sustain it. Other coaches need to follow his lead.
As youth programs ramp up in Connecticut and even other areas of the state, and new wrestling clubs expand, it’s not only a good idea — it’s all but a necessity.
NATIONALS POSTPONED
The high school wrestling season technically ends with the New England Tournament but, in truth, the season never ends. Up next are the high school nationals May 19-21 at Virginia Beach, which was originally set for next week before being moved because of the coronavirus threat.
There should be a healthy contingent of local wrestlers at nationals although several will probably not want to keep training for two months. We’ll run a list of locals participating shortly before the event.
Ordinarily at this time, we’d also have information on the “Mass Mayhem” all-star meet, which features many of the best prep and public school wrestlers facing each other. But it has been cancelled because of the caronavirus.
WRESTLING FAB 5
The Eagle-Tribune’s final ranking of area high school wrestling teams for the 2019-2020 season:
1. Timberlane 15-2
2. Central Catholic 20-2
3. Andover 21-3
4. Salem 21-6-2
5. Methuen 22-3
Honorable Mention: Whittier 26-2, Lawrence 15-16-1
