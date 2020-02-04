Warriors hit milestones in victory

NORTH ANDOVER — With her fifth rebound of the night senior forward Denia Davis-Stewart became the second player in Merrimack College women's basketball history Monday night to score over 1,000 points and pull in over 1,000 rebounds.
She joins Stacy Knapp as the only other Warrior to accomplish the feat.
Davis-Stewart finished the game with her 17th double-double of the season with 18 points and 19 rebounds as Merrimack whipped St. Francis 80-54.
Not to be outdone, sophomore guard Kate Mager scored a career-high 29 points in the win. She shot 10 of 14 from the field, including going 7 of 11 from long range. Freshman point guard Jayme DeCesare also scored a career-high 19 points.
Merrimack came out on fire, starting the game on a 19-4 run. DeCesare scored 12 of her 19 points during the run, including two of her three deep balls.
The Warriors went up by 19 with just over two minutes left in the quarter after one of Mager's seven three-pointers. Davis-Stewart gave Merrimack a 19-point lead heading into the second quarter after hitting a layup with under a minute left.
With the win, Merrimack improved to 13-8 overall and 6-4 in the Northeast Conference.
The Warriors now head on the road for a Saturday rematch with Long Island starting at 1 p.m.
