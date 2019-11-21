It might be premature to label a college basketball team’s second game at the Division 1 level the greatest in program history, but Merrimack’s signature win at Northwestern earlier this month likely will rank among the top on best-of lists for decades.
As important as that victory was, however, getting there also proved significant to the group of players leaving their mark on the school’s archives as the Warriors move up from Division 2.
“We flew to Florida (Southern) last year, but that’s the only plane trip we’d taken since I’ve been here,” senior Juvaris Hayes said. “This year, we’ve flown to Chicago and literally that’s just the start of what the travelling aspect will be like. We’re going to be big on travelling compared to (playing Division 2 opponents). And instead of taking a bus everywhere we’re actually going to be taking some flights.”
Yes, there will be scheduled flights to Akron, Ohio, and a longer one to the west coast for a one-off trip to play the University of California-Santa Barbara on Dec. 22. There will also be a Thanksgiving Day trek to western Pennsylvania to play conference opponent Robert Morris, where Merrimack coach Joe Gallo was an assistant before taking over the Warriors four years ago.
“For me, it’s not a big surprise because I’ve done it before,” said Gallo, a 2004 Merrimack grad. “I’m used to these Novembers. If you look around the (Northeast Conference where Merrimack will become a fully accredited member in four years) everybody’s traveling. I remember Novembers at Robert Morris where I saw my wife maybe four days.
“But it’s much newer to our guys, and they’re ecstatic about it. They think it’s cool to hop on a flight and being in a hotel in different cities. But outside of that, it’s business as usual.”
START GRABS ATTENTION
And Division 1 business is off to a good start with the Warriors splitting its first six games. After playing in the NCAA tournament each of its final three years as a Division 2 Northeast-10 Conference member, Merrimack’s quality early-season play has earned national attention. The highlight of course was the win at Northwestern, where the Warriors trailed midway through the second half when a Hayes three ignited a 21-6 closing run in a 71-61 victory.
But Merrimack also claimed early regional bragging rights with a 60-58 win at UMass Lowell, and held a double-digit lead before dropping a road decision to Big East power Providence on Tuesday.
Merrimack will play its first Division 1 game on the Bert Hammel Court when it plays host to Division 3 Lesley at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We’re lucky we’re starting with three seniors who have won a lot of games,” Gallo said of former St. Anthony’s Prep teammates Hayes, Jaleel Lord and Idris Joyner. “You can look at a guy like Juvaris Hayes right now and say ‘of course, he’s a Division 1 player.’ He just played his 100th college basketball game. I do like to think that the guys we recruited as Division 2 players are Division 1 players. They’re older now and have been around.
“There might have been some games on the schedule the past couple years where even on an off night we might be able to steal a win,” Gallo said. “That’s not the case anymore. Our margin of error is smaller, but our guys have handled it well. Every possession is more of a fight and scrap to get open and to get a shot.
“In the past we’ve won a lot, so there was a lot of buy-in to what we do offensively and defensively every day. Now that they’ve seen that translate over into Division 1 it helps your culture.”
BENEFITS OF MOVE UP
Playing in a quality Division 1 conference will have some benefits for Gallo and his staff on the recruiting trail.
“It gets you in the door a lot sooner,” Gallo said. “You can talk until you’re blue in the face about the success we’ve had being to three straight NCAA tournaments in Division 2. All you have to say is the word Division 1 and right off the bat you’re in the door from Day 1. I’m not saying that’s right, wrong or indifferent, but that’s the world we live in.”
At least one player thinks the current Warriors are doing their part to entice recruits.
“With the history we’re making now and the headlines we’re making, I think we’ve already made a name for ourselves,” said Hayes, who showed off his versatility last year when he became the first player in NCAA history to reach totals of 600 points, 200 assists, 200 rebounds and 100 steals in a single season. “So (Gallo) can walk up to kids and be able to explain who he is. We’ve been on ESPN and Fox already, so I think people will know who he is.”
Making out a schedule that includes more non-conference games than the past is another new experience for the coach.
“The scheduling is kind of piece by piece,” Gallo said. “In Division 2, you’d start playing conference games in like the third game of the year. The nice thing about Division 1 is you’re not playing your conference games until after Christmas, and that’s when you want to be at your best. So, you have those first two months to kind of play with. You have to fill in anywhere between 11 or 13 games. Every year I’d like to play three maybe four bigger games like Northwestern and Providence, and from there just kind of piece it together with some regional opponents like the Dartmouths, the Lowells, the Hartfords. It’s little by little. You get calls and you reach out to people.”
“I guess you can say, we’re playing for memories,” Hayes said, speaking for his two fellow seniors. “We’re not really playing for any hardware or anything. We’re just playing to create memories with a great group of guys.
“It makes the journey better knowing we started D1 as a group with the players I came in with. To make the transition with them as well as the high school experience, the whole thing is amazing. The experiences we’ve gone through in the whole journey just makes this whole story even better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.