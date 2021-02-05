NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College men’s basketball team hit eight 3-pointers for its first eight made shots of Thursday afternoon’s game against Saint Francis University, sinking a season-high 12 long balls overall in a 68-62 Northeast Conference victory.
Sophomore Ziggy Reid led the charge, scoring a game-high 16 points on a career-best four 3-point field goals in the win.
Merrimack led the final 36 minutes of Thursday’s game, growing its lead to as many as 13 points in the second half.
Merrimack’s record improved to 5-4 (5-4 NEC) while Saint Francis fell to 5-11 (4-8 NEC).
The Warriors saw four different players hit at least two 3-point field goals, including senior Devin Jensen who made three of his own to go along with a team-high eight rebounds. Merrimack as a team hit a season-high 12 triples, shooting nearly 50 percent from beyond the arc (12-26).
Merrimack got off to a torrid start from beyond the arc. The Warriors hit eight 3-pointers — including three straight at one point from Reid — to build a 24-15 advantage by the midway point of the opening stanza.
Mikey Watkins filled up the stat sheet again, scoring 11 points with six assists and six rebounds. He’s scored in double figures a team-high seven times, has had at least five assists in five games and at least five rebounds in four more
The Warriors host the Red Flash for another 4 p.m. tip-off Friday at Hammel Court.
Women can’t rally
LORETTO, Pa. — Despite facing a 59-43 deficit entering the fourth quarter on Thursday against the first-place Saint Francis University Red Flash, the Merrimack women showed plenty of fight in what amounted to a 70-62 loss.
The Warriors outscored the Red Flash, 19-11, in the final 10 minutes to mount a comeback that saw the visitors get within six points in the final minute. Saint Francis improved to 9-4 (7-0 NEC) while Merrimack dropped to 0-5 (0-5 NEC)
A 13-5 fourth-quarter run turned a 14-point game into a 68-62 contest in the final minute. Senior Alyssa Casey and sophomore Diamond Christian combined to score the final 13 points of the night for Merrimack as the duo finished with a team-high 17 points apiece.
