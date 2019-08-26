It’s been exactly 60 years since Georgetown High School, then known as Perley High School, played six-man football.
Yet, there are still members of the last team that look back on the experience fondly, or at least they did when contacted for a story I did back in 2010 on the six-man football era, which was basically in the 1950s.
Dick Spofford, whose father, Bert, was a well-known athlete and later a local sports historian, remembered watching Perley play the six-man game.
“As a young boy, I went to all the six-man games and just loved them,” said Spofford, a 1964 graduate of Georgetown and a fine football player in his own right. “Two things that impressed me were the absolute speed of the game and the violence of it.
“When you were playing six-man football, you had to be one heck of an athlete. Linemen had to be quick — the big, lumbering linemen of today wouldn’t be able to play. They’d be keeping score.”
In 1960, with pro football gaining in popularity and Perley’s enrollment growing enough for it to be renamed Georgetown High School, 11-man football took over and the six-man era pretty much came to a close.
I bring this up now because, among smaller schools around the country, football participation is way down, partly because of overall enrollment declines and partly because of concern — justified or not — of the increase of concussions and serious injuries.
Last year, in this area, Pentucket had about 60 candidates in all four grades and it’s up to over 70 this year. But there have been a few years with just 45-50 players in Steve Hayden’s 36 years as head coach, and this year there are currently only 13 freshmen, meaning that there may not be a freshman team.
It’s a similar up and down situation at Triton, Amesbury and other Cape Ann League teams.
It makes me wonder if the CAL, or other smaller conferences in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts, will be considering eight-man football in the not too distance future. It’s a trend becoming more popular in states around the country, including in nearby Maine.
This year, in fact, eight-man football is being sanctioned by the Maine Principals Association. Ten schools signed up for the inaugural season.
MPA officials believe the move came just in time.
“For some of these schools, if that wasn’t a viable option, they may not have a football program,” MPA executive director Mike Burnham said in an interview with a Maine newspaper.
Burnham and some school officials think more schools would have joined eight-man immediately, but worried about the stigma that it isn’t “real football.”
“I do believe that very quickly these schools are going to show that it is real football, that it’s enjoyable to watch and that it gives opportunities for kids and schools to continue to play football,” Burnham said.
There are some schools who could have continued with 11-man football, but not competitively. Old Orchard Beach is one such example.
With an enrollment of just over 100 boys, staying competitive was becoming more and more difficult for it since it also offers soccer, cross country and golf and is surrounded by much larger schools.
And Maine is not out on an island when it comes to eight-man football. Its ranks have grown dramatically in states where the sport has recently been introduced or re-introduced.
In 2017, New York reintroduced eight-man football after a 40-year absence and saw the number of teams more than quadruple, from seven to 29, in one year. This despite the fact that there were no playoffs and visiting teams sometimes had to travel more than two hours for a game.
Illinois started with six teams in 2017 and has seen the number increase to 11 last year and to 15 this fall. In Michigan, teams with eight-man schools more than tripled from 20 to 62 between 2011 and 2017.
From what I’ve heard, the games — much like with six-man football — are wide open and highly entertaining. They certainly are a boon to small schools in danger of dropping football altogether.
It makes you wonder when, and not if, eight-man football makes an appearance in the region.
