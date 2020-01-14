Wednesday's Area High School Schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 15
Boys Basketball
Cushing Academy at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Coe-Brown at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
BB&N at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Brewster, 3:45 p.m.; Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Methuen at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Pelham at Nashua South, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Brooks at St. George’s, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at Tilton, 4 p.m.; Westford Academy at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Pinkerton, 6:10 p.m.; Pelham at Concord, 7:30 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 7:45 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 8 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 8:20 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 8:20 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks at Tabor Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Peabody at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Newburyport at Andover, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Nashoba Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Nashoba Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Proctor Academy at Phillips, 2:45 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Proctor Academy at Phillips, 2:45 p.m.; Andover at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Haverhill at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Thayer Academy at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Melrose at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 6 p.m.; Kearsarge at Pelham, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 6:15 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Timberlane, 7 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.