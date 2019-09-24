Wednesday, Sept. 25

Boys Cross Country

Central Catholic at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Nashoba Tech, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Chelsea, 4 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Andover at Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Nashoba Tech, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Chelsea, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

St Marks at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Keene, 4 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 5:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

Golf

North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Conant, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Bedford, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Salem, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

St. Marks at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Holderness, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

St. Marks at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at Worcester Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Nashoba Tech, 4 p.m.;

Girls Volleyball

Phillips at Nobles, 3 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 5:15 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; Salem at Alvirne, 6:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua South, 6:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 6:15 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you